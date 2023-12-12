'Single Dad' Charlie Sheen Says He's Raising Twin Sons, 14, Without Ex-Wife Brooke Mueller: She's 'Not in The Picture Right Now'

Charlie Sheen is responsible for more than just himself these days. The former Two and a Half Men star, 58, who is about to celebrate his sixth sobriety anniversary, is raising his 14-year-old twins son, Bob and Max, as a "single dad" as ex-wife Brooke Mueller is "not in the picture" right now, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Mueller — who has struggled with addiction for years — has allegedly let Sheen take the reins with their teenagers. He opened up about their sons in a rare interview with PEOPLE, published on Monday. Sheen told the outlet he's been busy "doing single dad stuff," while noting, "I've mostly been raising my 14-year-old boys."

Source: MEGA Charlie did not elaborate where or what Brooke is busy doing.

"Their mom has been trying to figure some stuff out on her end, so she's not in the picture too much right now," he stated but did not elaborate on where or what Mueller is doing. RadarOnline.com reached out to Mueller's rep, who declined to comment.

Sheen and Mueller's relationship was tumultuous. The two were married from 2008-2011 and struggled with addiction issues. At one point, the twins were given to his ex-wife, Denise Richards, and Mueller’s brother, Scott. They eventually went back to living with their mother. Mueller's last known rehab stint was in 2019; however, RadarOnline.com exposed her secret 2021 arrest after a Texas-sized hotel binge.

Source: MEGA At one point, the twins were temporarily in the care of Denise Richards.

When it comes to their sons, Sheen said they're "really cool, really smart, and really funny." But like most teenagers, they love their electronics. "You know, the time spent worshipping their devices..." he laughed. "Although on the flip side, when they're doing that it gives me a little time to not be dragging them all over the city. But I also feel like the screens detract them from having other opportunities to expand their minds in other areas."

Sheen said Bob and Max don't care about his star status either. To them, he's just Dad. "It doesn't matter, whatever we're doing that might be important and connected to our job, or some high brow moment of responsibility, the kids don't care," the Wall Street actor stated.

Source: MEGA Sheen will be celebrating six years of sobriety in January.

Sheen expressed gratitude for his family — which extends to his father, actor Martin Sheen, and famous brother, Emilio Estevez, who he said never abandoned him, even when he hit rock bottom with drug and alcohol addiction.

Source: Mega Charlie has five children.

"The only times we were ever estranged was by my doing," Sheen said of his family. "Sometimes there's just too much shame to crawl back to the ones that care about you the most. but they never slammed the door on me. It was always, 'We are here when you need us.'" Sheen is also a dad to daughters Sami, 19, and Lola, 18, with Richards. His oldest child, Cassandra Jade Estevez, 38, is from a previous relationship with actress Paula Profit.

