Charlie Sheen Has Gone ‘Ballistic’ Over 19-year-old Daughter’s Risqué OnlyFans, Upset With Ex-wife Denise Richards: Sources
Former sex freak Charlie Sheen is furious over his daughter Sami flaunting her body online and blames his ex-wife Denise Richards for the situation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The divorced couple’s 19-year-old daughter poses on the racy OnlyFans website and recently boasted about being a “sex worker.”
Sami teased fans about baring her breasts, saying: “I know you’re probably thinking: ‘How the hell are you a sex worker if you keep [your breasts] censored?’ But trust me, I have my ways. I still show pretty much everything.”
Sources said Charlie, 57, has gone “ballistic” over his daughter’s career choice, but he’s not one to talk. The former Two and a Half Men star saw his career crash and burn after unprotected sex with hookers, and drugs led to an admission that he’s HIV positive.
“Charlie thought Sami would have learned from his mistakes and is convinced Denise should have done more to steer her away from such a sleazy career,” said a source.
Wild Things star Denise, 52, who’s posed topless and has an OnlyFans page herself, shot back. “All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.” Sami later denied she was a sex worker.
Last year, Denise explained her logic for joining OnlyFans. She said, “My daughter got a lot of backlash for opening the account. I had heard of OnlyFans but I wasn’t educated on what OnlyFans was, and once I started to learn about it, I really think that the creators of the site really took the best of every platform of social media and put it into one site.”
“You own your content. The other sites, they can sell your content. We all post pictures with ourselves with bathing suits on Instagram and some of the other sites that there’s no difference other than you actually own the content,” she added.
Charlie previously expressed his displeasure with Sami’s decision saying, “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof.”
He added, “I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”