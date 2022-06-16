Photo Op! Charlie Sheen Makes Rare Outing With Son After Expressing His Feelings About Daughter Sami Posing On OnlyFans
Charlie Sheen proved he's a doting dad by hanging out with his son after blasting his ex-wife Denise Richards over their daughter's OnlyFans announcement. Luckily for the 56-year-old actor, the paparazzi were there to catch the rare outing.
Sheen looked cool, calm, and collected when he stepped out with one of his twins on Tuesday in Malibu, California. Wearing a burgundy t-shirt, tan cargo shorts, and navy sneakers, the former Two and a Half Men star appeared unbothered, despite his oldest child Sami Sheen starting an OnlyFans following her 18th birthday.
Sheen's son with his second ex-wife Brooke Mueller looked almost unrecognizable. It's been a while since the actor has stepped out with his boys, but he made time for one of his 13-year-olds for some father-son bonding.
Sporting long wavy hair, either Bob or Max — we aren't sure which one — wore all black for the errand run with his dad, which got bamboozled by shutterbugs.
Sheen's son didn't seem to notice, however, the star didn't skip a beat when he saw the paparazzi. Known for loving the spotlight, the Wall Street actor waved at them while holding what looked like a cooler.
In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Sheen and his son appeared to be the perfect pair. Their rare outing together came just days after Sami revealed she had started posting racy snaps to the risqué paid subscription site.
Earlier this week, Sheen made his feelings about Sami's OnlyFans account known. "I do not condone this but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity," he said, before launching a smear campaign against Denise.
“She is 18 years old now and living with her mother,” Sheen continued. “This did not occur under my roof."
Denise fired back, telling Page Six that Sami's decision "wasn't based on whose house she lives in."
The Wild Things actress went on to emphasize that she supports her adult daughter. "All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment,” she stated, adding, “but she makes her own choices."
Despite her dad playing the blame game, Sami proved she's not slowing down on her content. She posted another explicit photo on her OnlyFans, teasing her followers and encouraging others to join her $19.99 per month page.