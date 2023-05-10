Revealed: Charlie Sheen's Ex-Wife Brooke Mueller's Shocking 2021 Arrest Involving Homeless Man And Gun-Toting Drug Dealer That Led Her To Sobriety
The now-sober Brooke Mueller was secretly arrested in 2021 after a Texas-sized binge where $42,000 was lifted from her bank account during a drug-fueled haze, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Among the cast of characters in Mueller’s rip-roaring Hangover-type adventure was a gun-toting drug dealer, a 16-year-old possible sex trafficking victim, a friend who vanished with half the stolen loot, a homeless man who went along for the fun and a fed-up hotel manager who called 911 to break up the mayhem,
RadarOnline.com has also obtained shocking photos of the aftermath at the Grand Hyatt Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport where Mueller’s belongings – including a tennis racket, make-up, and bottles of creams and prescription pills —strewn inside the makeshift drug den – known as Room #223.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife and the mother of his twin sons was placed on two years’ probation after pleading guilty to possession of amphetamine following the frenetic multi-day bender that concluded shortly after 7 a.m. on March 3, 2021.
The shocking experience had an apparent ‘Scared Straight’ effect on the 45-year-old actress who by all accounts turned her life around and is currently living the ‘soccer mom’ life taking her sons to and from school and driving them to football practice.
“Brooke is a survivor; she is truly rising like a Phoenix from the ashes of a troubled past. Brooke has devoted herself to being the best person and parent she can be,” her rep Steve Honig told RadarOnline.com.
“She is taking care of herself, her kids and trying to have a positive, productive, and healthy life," Honig added.
Her current life is a far cry from what officers from the Department of Public Safety (DPS) found when they responded to the upscale hotel after a worker reported a room had been vandalized “with a flooded toilet and drugs located inside.”
“I observed the room to be very messy,” one officer wrote in his report, learning later the room was ransacked because Mueller couldn’t find her Valium. “I saw multiple bags which appeared open with the contents removed. I saw multiple prescription bottles, loose pills on the ground and syringes.”
The officer was quick to notice that polite and cooperative Mueller was under the influence.
“Mueller was all over the place and appeared to be on some drug,” the officer stated. “Mueller advised she did meth two days ago and she had not slept in two days.”
Mueller told police she flew to the Dallas area to hang out with a female friend but after a falling out she retreated to the Omni Dallas Hotel. There she called a male friend from L.A. who quickly jetted to Dallas to keep her company. She also called her mom pleading for help entering a drug rehab.
“[The friend] met her at the Omni Dallas Hotel where they both continuously did drugs,” the report stated.
The male friend introduced Mueller to a local “Drug Dealer” and later connected with a “homeless” man who was known for his ability to score “better s---,” the report read.
From there, Mueller told officers she couldn't really remember the day’s events -- except that her male friend and drug dealer allegedly managed to pilfer $42,000 from her bank account using Zelle.
Somehow, Mueller ended up at the Grand Hyatt where she invited the alleged drug dealer to her room.
“Mueller advised she could not remember what he did while she was in the room,” the report stated. “She did remember he brought crack cocaine, and some unknown multi-colored pills (Ecstasy) that he tried to get her to buy.”
Arriving police nabbed the alleged dealer as he was leaving the hotel. After a search of his Chevy Tahoe police recovered a 9 mm handgun loaded with full metal jacket bullets, an ounce of marijuana, crack cocaine in glassine jars, and a 16-year-old runaway – described by police as a “possible juvenile sex trafficking victim” – sleeping.
Both the alleged dealer and the runaway were taken into custody.
Mueller was released from jail two days later after posting a $1,000 bond. Mueller eventually pled guilty to one felony count of possession of amphetamine on December 13, 2021.
“You have been placed on community supervision as an alternative to incarceration on this 13th day of December 2021 for the period of 2 years, for the offense of (possession) by the Honorable Mike Thomas in the Criminal District Court #4, Tarrant County, Texas,” the sentencing document read.
The “deferred adjudication” requires Mueller to complete 160 hours of community service, submit to random drug screenings, and “avoid persons and places of disreputable or harmful character,” the documents show.
She faces two years in prison and a $10,000 fine is she violates her probation which ends in December.
Mueller and Sheen tied the knot in 2008 and their twin boys Max and Bob, now 14, were born the next year. The Anger Management star filed for divorce in November 2010, and it was finalized in May 2011.