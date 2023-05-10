Revealed: Charlie Sheen's Ex-Wife Brooke Mueller's Shocking 2021 Arrest Involving Homeless Man And Gun-Toting Drug Dealer That Led Her To Sobriety

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife and the mother of his twin sons was placed on two years’ probation after pleading guilty to possession of amphetamine following the frenetic multi-day bender that concluded shortly after 7 a.m. on March 3, 2021.

The shocking experience had an apparent ‘Scared Straight’ effect on the 45-year-old actress who by all accounts turned her life around and is currently living the ‘soccer mom’ life taking her sons to and from school and driving them to football practice.

“Brooke is a survivor; she is truly rising like a Phoenix from the ashes of a troubled past. Brooke has devoted herself to being the best person and parent she can be,” her rep Steve Honig told RadarOnline.com.