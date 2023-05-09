Charlie Sheen’s Ex-wife Brooke Mueller Has ‘Left Her Demons in the Past’ Two Years After Secret Airport Arrest

Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife Brooke Mueller has gotten her “act together” and is focused on raising the two sons she shares with the actor — nearly two years after she was arrested at a Texas airport for drugs, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source close to Brooke tells RadarOnline.com, “This past year Brooke has really gotten her act together and it seems like she has left her demons in the past.”

The insider added, “Her whole life now revolves around her two boys and she’s pretty much living a soccer mom life. She’s either bringing the kids back-and-forth from school, taking them to football practice or shuttling them around with their friends. It’s been a long, hard road for Brooke, but she is a fighter and her two boys are what keeps her going.” The source explained, “She is really dedicated to righting her wrongs as a mom. To keep herself centered she has gotten into yoga big time, and also spends time hiking, going to the gym and playing tennis.”

Brooke’s lifestyle changes comes after years of substance abuse issues and trips in and out of rehab. RadarOnline.com has learned that while Charlie’s ex has turned her life around, she’s still on probation as a result of a 2021 arrest. Brooke’s probation is expected to end in December. Mueller, 45, was indicted on two counts of possession of “one gram or more but less than four grams” of meth and small amount of amphetamine following a March 3, 2021, arrest by officers for the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport’s Department of Public Safety (DPS), according to the criminal complaint.

Brooke was released from jail two days later on a $1,000 bail. Mueller eventually pled guilty to one felony count of possession of amphetamine on December 13, 2021. “You have been placed on community supervision as an alternative to incarceration on this 13th day of December 2021 for the period of 2 years, for the offense of (possession) by the Honorable Mike Thomas in the Criminal District Court #4, Tarrant County, Texas,” the sentencing document read.

The “deferred adjudication” requires Mueller to complete 160 hours of community service, submit to random drug screenings, and “avoid persons and places of disreputable or harmful character,” the documents show. Court records show Mueller, who transferred her probation to Los Angeles, sought permission to leave California in March 2022 for a work-related trip to Utah where she “started a school in the Salt Lake City area for troubled children and the trip is associated with her attempts to expand the school and its services.”

Mueller and Sheen tied the knot in 2008 and their twin boys Max and Bob, now 14, were born the next year. The Anger Management star filed for divorce in November 2010, and it was finalized in May 2011—but the couple continued to battle in court over child support payments. Brooke’s mom Moira Fiore, 69, told RadarOnline.com she was unaware of the arrest but claims her daughter is remaining sober and spending more time with the family traveling.

She added: “I can tell you she’s been doing great for the last two years – she’s been with us a lot, traveling with us. So, there has been no drug abuse, I guess since that day. That part I can tell you because I can always tell if she was doing it.”

