Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Charlie Sheen
Exclusive

Charlie Sheen 'Begged' Chuck Lorre For Forgiveness as He's 'Desperate For Work': Source

charlie sheen chuck lorre begged broke new show
Source: Mega
By:

May 5 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Desperate for work, Charlie Sheen ate his poisonous words about former Two and a Half Men collaborator Chuck Lorre and crawled back to the producer for a role, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The self-destructed 57-year-old is reuniting with the dude he once called a "clown," a "turd," and a "stupid, stupid little man" for the upcoming HBO Max series How to Be a Bookie, which Lorre co-created.

Article continues below advertisement
charlie sheen chuck lorre reuniting how to be bookie
Source: Mega

"Charlie has been radioactive and damaged goods since his tirade against Chuck and the way he departed Men," dished an insider. "With work having dried up, he had no choice but to beg for Chuck's forgiveness and another shot in one of his productions. And Chuck came through!"

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, Charlie — who was once the highest-paid actor on TV, earning $1.8 million per episode — became toxic in Tinseltown after being axed from the show in 2011 and admitting to having unprotected sex when he knew he was HIV-positive. He later entered rehab for crack-cocaine use.

charlie sheen chuck lorre begged broke new show
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

He has since complained in legal papers obtained by RadarOnline.com that he has been "blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry." Sources revealed that the lack of steady work left Martin Sheen's youngest son in a cash crunch so severe that he had to flee his Beverly Hills mansion life.

He hopes Lorre can save the day — and his bank account.

MORE ON:
Charlie Sheen

"It's really incredible that Chuck was able to find room in his heart to give Charlie a job," spilled the source of Sheen's once biggest enemy.

Charlie and Chuck buried the hatchet last month as it was announced Sheen will again work with Lorre, starring in a recurring role alongside comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
charlie sheen chuck lorre reuniting how to be bookie
Source: Mega

Sheen and Lorre's bitter feud began 12 years when Charlie was abruptly fired from Two And a Half Men after launching several public tirades at the show's executive producer.

The actor was axed from the hit series after eight seasons in 2011, with several episodes left to film.

Article continues below advertisement
charlie sheen chuck lorre reuniting how to be bookie
Source: Mega

Following his firing, Sheen hit Lorre and the studio Warner Bros. with a $100 million lawsuit asking for punitive damages and filing on behalf of the show's cast and crew. Warner Bros. claimed Sheen violated the “moral turpitude” clause in his contract and displayed “dangerously self-destructive behavior."

The lawsuit was eventually settled.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.