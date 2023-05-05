Charlie Sheen 'Begged' Chuck Lorre For Forgiveness as He's 'Desperate For Work': Source

Desperate for work, Charlie Sheen ate his poisonous words about former Two and a Half Men collaborator Chuck Lorre and crawled back to the producer for a role, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The self-destructed 57-year-old is reuniting with the dude he once called a "clown," a "turd," and a "stupid, stupid little man" for the upcoming HBO Max series How to Be a Bookie, which Lorre co-created.