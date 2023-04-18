Charlie Sheen Ends Decade-Long Feud With 'Two & A Half Men' Creator Chuck Lorre: Dream Team Reunites For New Show 12 Years After $100 Million Battle
Charlie Sheen has buried the hatchet with his one-time archenemy Two And a Half Men creator Chuck Lorre. The two have teamed up for Lorre's first HBO Max comedy series, How To Be a Bookie, marking the end of their decade-long feud, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sheen will once again work with Lorre to star in the recurring role alongside comedian Sebastian Maniscalco. This is the second project that the controversial star has signed onto as part of his comeback plan.
For this TV comeback, Sheen also joined Entourage creator Doug Ellin's new show, Ramble On. Deadline first broke the news about Sheen and Lorre's shocking team-up.
Sheen and Lorre's bitter feud goes back 12 years when Charlie — whose real name is Carlos Irwin Estevez — was abruptly fired from Two And a Half Men after launching several public tirades at the show's executive producer.
The actor was axed from the hit series after eight seasons in 2011, with several episodes left to film.
Following his firing, Sheen hit Lorre and the studio Warner Bros. with a $100 million lawsuit asking for punitive damages and filing on behalf of the Two and a Half Men cast and crew.
“Chuck Lorre, one of the richest men in television who is worth hundreds of millions of dollars, believes himself to be so wealthy and powerful that he can unilaterally decide to take money away from the dedicated cast and crew of the popular television series, Two and a Half Men, in order to serve his own ego and self-interest, and make the star of the Series the scapegoat for Lorre’s own conduct,” the explosive lawsuit obtained by RadarOnline.com read.
Warner Bros. claimed Sheen violated the “moral turpitude” clause in his contract and displayed “dangerously self-destructive behavior." As an example, the studio described the “disturbing rampage” that occurred at the famous Plaza Hotel in New York, in which Sheen's alleged drug use and parties with adult film stars caused him to have “difficulty remembering his lines and hitting his marks."
They claimed the actor was incapable of working on the show, making Sheen default on his contract.
But Sheen hit back, alleging that he was "willing, ready, and able to proceed” with taping — and if Warner Bros. and Lorre wanted to use his “condition” as a reason to terminate his contract, they would be in violation of state law.
The lawsuit was eventually settled.
Years later, Sheen expressed his disappointment over his Two and a Half Men departure and vowed to make amends with Lorre — and has made good on his word.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Sheen, Lorre, and HBO Max for comment.