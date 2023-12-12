'Never Say Never': Lara Trump Hints Donald Trump Might Name Nikki Haley as His 2024 VP Running Mate

Lara Trump recently suggested that her father-in-law, Donald Trump, may name Nikki Haley as his 2024 vice president running mate, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a surprising development to come as Haley continues to rise in the 2024 GOP primary polls, Lara sat down with Newsmax host Eric Bolling on Monday to discuss who the ex-president might name as his second-in-command next year.