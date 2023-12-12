'Never Say Never': Lara Trump Hints Donald Trump Might Name Nikki Haley as His 2024 VP Running Mate
Lara Trump recently suggested that her father-in-law, Donald Trump, may name Nikki Haley as his 2024 vice president running mate, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come as Haley continues to rise in the 2024 GOP primary polls, Lara sat down with Newsmax host Eric Bolling on Monday to discuss who the ex-president might name as his second-in-command next year.
According to Lara, Haley “needs to be careful” in her home state of South Carolina during the South Carolina GOP primary in February.
“I think Nikki Haley has to be a little careful in South Carolina,” she told Bolling. “That’s her home state.”
“Probably Donald Trump is going to win in South Carolina and Nikki Haley’s going to come in second,” Eric Trump’s 41-year-old wife added.
But Lara also said, “Never say never,” regarding whether Trump will pick Haley as his vice president because “crazier things have happened.”
“Crazier things have happened. I don’t know. I would never say never with Donald J. Trump. Never say never,” she responded when pressed by Bolling on Monday.
As RadarOnline.com reported, other sources suggested that Trump was eyeing several possible vice president candidates to run alongside him on the 2024 ticket next year.
While Lara acknowledged the rumors regarding a possible Trump-Tucker Carlson ticket, as well as a potential Trump-Vivek Ramaswamy ticket, she kept her lips tight regarding the matter – although she did rule out a potential Trump-Chris Christie 2024 ticket.
“There’s a lot of talk about a lot of people,” Lara said. “There’s Trump-Tucker Carlson talk, there’s obviously Trump-Vivek talk.”
- 'Wait Until 2028': Donald Trump's Daughter-In-Law WARNS Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis NOT To Run Against Ex-Prez In 2024
- Vice President Tucker Carlson? Melania Trump Wants Husband Donald to Name Ex-Fox News Star as His 2024 Running Mate: Sources
- 'Extra Behind-The-Scenes Tension': Donald Trump 'Begging' Ivanka & Jared To Join Him At Mar-a-Lago For 2024 Presidential Bid Announcement
“I thought you were going to say Trump-Chris Christie talk, which you’d have a better chance of Joe Biden running with Donald Trump than Chris Christie at this point,” she quipped.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
GOP politician Kari Lake, who was also rumored to be on Trump’s vice president shortlist, also weighed in on the Trump-Haley 2024 ticket talk during her own interview with Bolling this month.
Lake suggested that Haley could be named Trump’s running mate next year when – and if – she decides to drop out of the GOP primary race.
“I would guess the sooner she gets out, the more likely that would happen, but I don’t know about that,” Lake said regarding the matter.
According to the latest GOP primary polls, Haley is currently trailing Ron DeSantis by only 0.2%.
Although Trump remains the clear frontrunner in the race at 60.4%, DeSantis is averaging second at 12.5%, while Haley maintains an impressive and rising 12.3%.
Other 2024 GOP candidates, such as Ramaswamy and Christie, are currently trailing far behind Trump, DeSantis, and Haley with averages of 5.0% and 2.9%, respectively.