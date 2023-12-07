WATCH: Fox News Star Brian Kilmeade Mocks 'Naive' Vivek Ramaswamy Over 'Bonehead' Ukraine Policy in Shocking Confrontation
Fox News star Brian Kilmeade called Vivek Ramaswamy “so naïve” this week after the GOP presidential candidate criticized America’s “bonehead” Ukraine policy, RadarOnline.com can report.
The shocking confrontation came on Wednesday night shortly after Ramaswamy battled three of his GOP primary challengers on the debate stage in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
But while the 38-year-old entrepreneur and pharmaceutical mogul’s Q&A with Fox’s Lawrence Jones started without a problem, the interview quickly turned heated after Kilmeade stepped in and criticized the presidential primary hopeful.
“Are you comfortable with Russia taking as much of Ukraine as they want?” Kilmeade pressed. “Are you comfortable with pulling all our aid out, and do you really believe that Vladimir Putin would agree not to have an alliance with China?”
“I think we have to play hardball there and make a hard deal that requires any reneging on that deal to have major consequences,” Ramaswamy responded. “I think that we have to have a maximum pressure campaign.”
“The clear principles are that this war does not advance U.S. interests and the Russia-China alliance is the top threat that we face,” he added. “Our policy right now is driving Russia further into China’s arms.”
Ramaswamy then criticized Ukraine for allegedly spending “$200 billion of taxpayer money” so “some Ukrainian autocrat can buy a bigger house.”
While Kilmeade and Ramaswamy’s argument quickly devolved into unintelligible crosstalk, it appeared that the GOP primary candidate became irked when the Fox News host called him “so naïve.”
“I think that if I called Nikki Haley naïve, you guys would be having a conniption,” Ramaswamy responded. “I think that this is a boneheaded foreign policy, and the hard answer is that we need to protect Americans.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kilmeade and Ramaswamy’s contentious back-and-forth on Wednesday night in Tuscaloosa was not the first time the pair butted heads over the GOP candidate’s foreign policy agenda.
The pair sparred in August following the first GOP primary debate after Ramaswamy once again criticized America’s current foreign policy regarding Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
"They invaded Ukraine," Kilmeade pressed Ramaswamy four months ago. "They invaded Ukraine. Just give them the 20% of the country?"
"We’re watching the Russian army deconstructed before our eyes without any American blood,” the Fox News star pushed further. “They are the aggressors, and our foreign policy did win us the Cold War, which I assume you know."
Meanwhile, Ramaswamy also came under fire on Wednesday night after he claimed that the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was an “inside job.”
“If you would have asked me three years ago, is there some chance January 6 was an inside job, I would have said that was crazy talk,” he said. “But now, look at the video footage that was released, and I’m glad we’re talking about it.”
GOP challengers Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley are currently beating Ramaswamy in the polls with surprising 8% and 5% leads following the fourth Republican primary debate.