Kanye West’s Donda Academy Denies Causing Ex-Teachers Emotional Distress, Demand Judge Toss Racial Discrimination Suit

Kanye West’s Donda Academy demanded the lawsuit brought by 2 former teachers over alleged racial discrimination be thrown out of court.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a lawyer for Donda Academy, the private school founded by West in 2022, demanded all claims be thrown out in the case filed by Cecilia Hailey and Chekarey Byers.

As we previously reported, Hailey and Byers said they were the only black teachers at the academy. The two said they were fired after raising several concerns about alleged health and safety violations.