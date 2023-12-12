'Deeply Traumatic': Diddy's Alleged Teen Rape Victim Seeks to Remain Anonymous in Explosive Federal Lawsuit

The woman who claimed she was allegedly gang-raped as a teen by Sean “Diddy” Combs and his two pals has filed courts seeking to remain anonymous, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The request was filed after the rap mogul’s legal team indicated the woman's identity – known only as Jane Doe in legal documents – should be made public.

But in a nine-page legal brief filed in Manhattan federal court, renowned attorney Douglas H. Wigdor argued that the woman has never spoken out about the alleged attack, and exposing her name to the public would re-traumatize her.