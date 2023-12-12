'Deeply Traumatic': Diddy's Alleged Teen Rape Victim Seeks to Remain Anonymous in Explosive Federal Lawsuit
The woman who claimed she was allegedly gang-raped as a teen by Sean “Diddy” Combs and his two pals has filed courts seeking to remain anonymous, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The request was filed after the rap mogul’s legal team indicated the woman's identity – known only as Jane Doe in legal documents – should be made public.
But in a nine-page legal brief filed in Manhattan federal court, renowned attorney Douglas H. Wigdor argued that the woman has never spoken out about the alleged attack, and exposing her name to the public would re-traumatize her.
“Defendants have indicated that they refuse to consent to Plaintiff’s request,” Wigdor wrote in the motion filed on December 11. “Because of the high-profile nature of the Defendants, compounded with the fact that Plaintiff was only seventeen years old at the time of the sexual assault alleged in the Complaint, she should be permitted to proceed under a pseudonym and pursue her claims with anonymity.”
“Plaintiff’s experiences, which as described in the Complaint are deeply traumatic, and having those experiences played out in a public forum could spark more trauma for Plaintiff,” he added.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the then-high school teen claimed in court papers she was sexually assaulted by Combs, Harve Pierre, the former president of Bad Boy Entertainment, and an unidentified man in 2003 after being plied with booze and drugs.
The woman claimed she met Pierre and the “third assailant” in a Detroit lounge and was whisked on a private plane to New York City, where the three men allegedly took turns assaulting her, the lawsuit charged.
"Unlike many victims who have come forward after decades, Ms. Doe can prove that she not only met Mr. Combs on the night in question, but was in his studio, in New York City, with him on that night," the lawsuit stated.
The court filing also included photographs of the woman at the scene of the alleged crime sitting on Combs' lap.
“Plaintiff has experienced significant trauma as a result of Defendants’ sexual assault and rape and would certainly experience significant harm if she is forced to reveal her identity to the public,” Wigdor’s motion stated.
The embattled Combs has faced an avalanche of sexual abuse lawsuits ever since his ex-girlfriend Cassandra Ventura – known as R&B singer Cassie – slammed him with a suit that was immediately settled out of court.
Since then, two other women have filed claims against the embattled rapper, who recently saw 18 brands sever business ties with the mogul and his platform Empower Global.
Combs, 54, responded to all the allegations by claiming the alleged victims are all trying to make a quick buck.
“Enough is enough,” Combs said in his statement. “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.”
He added: “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”