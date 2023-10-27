Home > Politics > Bill O’Reilly Bill O'Reilly Mocks Newsmax Host Eric Bolling, Slams Matt Gaetz Over House Speaker Fiasco: ‘I’ll Slow It Down So You Understand It’ Source: Newsmax Bill O’Reilly went on the offensive against Newsmax host Eric Bolling this week. By: Connor Surmonte Oct. 27 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Bill O’Reilly went on the offensive against Newsmax host Eric Bolling this week while discussing Matt Gaetz’s move to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and its chaotic aftermath, RadarOnline.com can report. O’Reilly appeared on Bolling’s Newsmax program, The Balance, on Thursday just hours after GOP House Rep. Mike Johnson was successfully elected as the new House Speaker on Wednesday afternoon.

Source: MEGA O'Reilly also slammed Matt Gaetz and said Gaetz would "get nothing done" if he were House Speaker.

But the interview took a turn for the worse after O’Reilly admitted that he “thought McCarthy ran the show pretty well.” Bolling interjected and argued that the former Fox News star could be perceived as a RINO – Republican in Name Only – for holding that stance.

“That means by that logic, alright, 213 members of the Republican House are RINOs because they voted to keep McCarthy So are they all insane?” O’Reilly pushed. “I mean, is that what you’re telling me?” “Look, you govern by working with the opposition,” he continued. “That’s the way the Constitution was set up by the Founding Fathers. You don’t walk in there and say, ‘I want this, I want that’ when you don’t have the votes to get it.”

Source: Newsmax “Matt Gaetz would get nothing done if he were Speaker of the House," O'Reilly told Bolling. "Nothing.”

O’Reilly then mocked Bolling and Gaetz after the Newsmax host claimed that “the process worked” even though the House was without a speaker for nearly one month. “You don’t know if the process worked or not!” O’Reilly shouted.

“Look, I’ll make this point again and I’ll slow it down so you understand it, Bolling,” he continued. “Matt Gaetz would get nothing done if he were Speaker of the House. Nothing.” “Now, I don’t know about Johnson,” O’Reilly noted. “I’ll give Johnson a try, but based upon what I know of the dynamics in the Senate and the House, McCarthy did the best job he could do.”

Source: MEGA Kevin McCarthy was ousted as House Speaker on October 3.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Gaetz caused congressional chaos earlier this month when he moved to oust House Speaker McCarthy from the role. Congress voted to remove McCarthy hours later, and the House was without a speaker for three weeks before Johnson was elected to the role on Wednesday afternoon. Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

GOP House Reps. Steve Scalise, Jim Jordan, and Tom Emmer all withdrew from their respective House Speaker runs after failing to garner enough Republican votes to successfully secure the speakership. Meanwhile, Gaetz spoke with Steve Bannon hours before Johnson’s election Wednesday to celebrate the Louisiana congressman’s then-nomination for House Speaker and the “ascension” of MAGA.

Source: MEGA GOP House Rep. Mike Johnson was elected as the new House Speaker on Wednesday afternoon.

“It is going to be a great moment for the House,” Gaetz said. “And you know what, at the very end, when some people didn’t know if they could still bring back McCarthy, a few of them just left the room and didn’t vote.” “And the swamp is on the run, MAGA is ascendant,” the Florida House rep. continued. “If you don’t think that moving from Kevin McCarthy to MAGA Mike Johnson shows the ascendance of this movement and where the power in the Republican Party truly lies, then you’re not paying attention.”

