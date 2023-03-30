Honey Boo Boo's Sister Anna Asks For Wigs & Hair Extension Donations After Revealing Battle With Stage 4 Cancer
Mama June Shannon's daughter Anna Cardwell, also known for being the sister of Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, added wigs to her public Amazon wish list after her stage 4 cancer diagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 28-year-old included four new items that fans may donate on March 30, including a long ombré pink wavy wig with a middle part.
She also added a brown wig with bangs and highlights as well as a wavy wine-red wig with a side part in addition to an adjustable baseball cap with hair extensions.
Anna asked for the wig donations in a link shared via her Instagram bio. She has already undergone her first round of chemotherapy, which is resulting in hair loss.
Anna is the oldest of Shannon's children, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend David Dunn. In addition to Anna and Alana, the From Not to Hot reality star is also a proud mom to two more daughters, Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efrid.
RadarOnline.com previously learned that Anna received her adrenal carcinoma diagnosis in January, and has been surrounded by her loved ones during this tough time. Doctors discovered the disease spread to her liver, kidney and lung.
Honey Boo Boo has since spoken out about her sister's health battle in a message posted via her Instagram Stories.
"[And] this is what I mean when I say you never truly know what somebody is going through at home.[N]o matter how famous they are," she wrote. "[Y]es, Im very famous but normal s--- happens to me and my family & y'all need to realize that asap."
Sources said that Anna's family has been extremely supportive and Mama June has stepped up to be there "every step of the way" for Anna and her two kids, 10-year-old Kaitlyn and 7-year-old Kylee.
It was previously revealed that Mama June was rebuilding her relationship with her kids after getting sober. Anna and June were all smiles at a baby shower in June 2021 together, her daughter also attended June's Florida wedding to Justin Stroud last month.