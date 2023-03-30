Honey Boo Boo's Sister Anna Asks For Wigs & Hair Extension Donations After Revealing Battle With Stage 4 Cancer

Mama June Shannon's daughter Anna Cardwell, also known for being the sister of Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, added wigs to her public Amazon wish list after her stage 4 cancer diagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 28-year-old included four new items that fans may donate on March 30, including a long ombré pink wavy wig with a middle part.

She also added a brown wig with bangs and highlights as well as a wavy wine-red wig with a side part in addition to an adjustable baseball cap with hair extensions.