Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson's BF Arrested For DUI After Fleeing Police On Three-Mile Car Chase With Former Child Star 

By:

Mar. 2 2023, Published 6:03 p.m. ET

Reality star Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, was arrested for driving under the influence after fleeing police and leading them on a three-mile car chase in Georgia, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 21-year-old was taken into custody on February 28 and spent two days in jail, according to Monroe County online records.

RadarOnline.com has discovered that Thompson, 17, was a passenger during the ordeal and has not been charged for any involvement.

The Toddlers & Tiaras sensation is now a witness in the case, according to Monroe County Lt. John Thompson, who said Carswell was driving the Dodge Charger when Police Corporal Jaleel Brown decided to run his tag and found the owner had outstanding warrants.

Brown attempted a traffic stop, but the "driver sped north" on the highway, according to the Monroe County Reporter.

It wasn't until the officer used a PIT maneuver, a precision immobilization technique, to spin the car and disable it near Hickman Road that the chase came to a swift end.

Amid reports that marijuana was found in the car, RadarOnline.com can confirm that Carswell was charged with one count of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, one count of DUI — less safe — drugs, one count of following too closely, one count of failure to maintain lane and one count of speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Thompson was picked up by her sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, who previously took her little sister in as their mother, Mama June Shannon, focused on her sobriety journey.

Honey Boo Boo and Carswell have been dating since 2021. The couple went Instagram official that fall after six months of dating.

Thompson later spoke about her relationship with Carswell in a Teen Vogue interview, revealing he was not only her boyfriend but also perhaps the only person she considers a true friend as she struggled to find trusting bonds due to her reality TV fame.

The DUI news involving her boyfriend came just days after Thompson shared a social media post promoting Mama June: Family Crisis ahead of its premiere in May.

