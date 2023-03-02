Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson's BF Arrested For DUI After Fleeing Police On Three-Mile Car Chase With Former Child Star 

Brown attempted a traffic stop, but the "driver sped north" on the highway, according to the Monroe County Reporter.

It wasn't until the officer used a PIT maneuver, a precision immobilization technique, to spin the car and disable it near Hickman Road that the chase came to a swift end.

Amid reports that marijuana was found in the car, RadarOnline.com can confirm that Carswell was charged with one count of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, one count of DUI — less safe — drugs, one count of following too closely, one count of failure to maintain lane and one count of speeding in excess of maximum limits.