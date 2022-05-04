'Toddlers & Tiaras' Star Kailia Posey's Friend Says She Was 'Struggling' Before Tragic Suicide At 16

"Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life," they told TMZ, going on to praise her accomplishments. "She won countless crowns and trophies after competing on the pageant circuit her entire life. Her highly acclaimed talent as a contortionist had already led to professional touring job offers, and she had recently been selected to be a cheerleader at her high school next fall."

Posey's devastated family said she had big dreams of continuing to expand upon her success and to obtain her commercial pilot's license in the years to come.

Fans have been mourning the beloved teen, who was cherished for her sweet personality and that iconic GIF of her beaming from ear-to-ear. Toddlers & Tiaras ran on TLC from 2009 to 2013, and Posey was a breakout star from the series.