Anna Cardwell Secretly Married Partner Eldridge Toney Prior to Her Death at 29

Mama June Shannon's eldest daughter, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, and her partner, Eldridge Toney, secretly exchanged their vows after she was diagnosed with stage IV adrenal carcinoma and told her days were numbered, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Insiders said that Cardwell wanted to make it official with her boyfriend before her health took a further decline. She spoke about wanting to get married in January, not long after getting the news about her cancer spreading.