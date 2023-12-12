Anna Cardwell Secretly Married Partner Eldridge Toney Prior to Her Death at 29
Mama June Shannon's eldest daughter, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, and her partner, Eldridge Toney, secretly exchanged their vows after she was diagnosed with stage IV adrenal carcinoma and told her days were numbered, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders said that Cardwell wanted to make it official with her boyfriend before her health took a further decline. She spoke about wanting to get married in January, not long after getting the news about her cancer spreading.
The couple said "I do" in Wilkinson County, Georgia, on March 4 while Cardwell's sister, Lauren "Pumpkin" Efird's husband, Joshua, served as the officiant for the special occasion.
At that point in time, Cardwell was still undergoing chemotherapy. RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Anna was asking fans for wigs and hair extension donations that same month due to the hair loss she was experiencing.
Shannon, who is also mom to Pumpkin, Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon, and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, announced the passing of her eldest daughter on Sunday. Cardwell was 29.
"She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months," wrote the Mama June: Road to Redemption star.
It's unknown if fans will get to see the footage from the pair's big day but the wedding was captured by a camera crew for the family's WE tv reality show, Mama June: From Not to Hot, sources told TMZ, noting that loved ones were among the attendees.
Cardwell and Toney had been dating since 2019, falling for each other two years after she separated from ex-husband Michael Cardwell. She is survived by her two daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee, the latter whom she welcomed with Michael.
RadarOnline.com has since learned that a service will be held in her honor on Wednesday. The viewing is taking place from 2 to 3 p.m. with services after at Williams Funeral Home in Gordon, Georgia.
Shannon admitted her daughter's illness had taken a toll on her in May, noting it was hard to witness what Cardwell was going through.
"I don't go live [on TikTok] a lot because of Anna. I'm already emotionally drained because of that," she told PEOPLE. "I'm not mentally [or] emotionally prepared to deal with 5,000 people asking me about Anna that day."
"You don't know whether to scream. You don't know whether to laugh. You don't know whether to holler. You don't know who to blame."