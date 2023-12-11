Mama June Reveals Public Services for Daughter Anna Cardwell Days After Cancer-Stricken Reality Star's Death

Anna Shannon Cardwell's funeral service will be open to anyone who 'would like to come and say goodbye.'

The viewing is set to take place on December 13 from 2 to 3 p.m. with services held promptly after at Williams Funeral Home in Gordon, Georgia, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A service will be held this week for reality star Mama June Shannon 's oldest daughter, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell , who tragically died at 29 following a battle with cancer.

June's sister, Jo Shannon, revealed Cardwell's services are open to anyone who "would like to come and say goodbye," noting the family only asks for respect "as this is a lot for her girls and us." Cardwell is survived by her two daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee.

