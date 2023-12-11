Mama June Reveals Public Services for Daughter Anna Cardwell Days After Cancer-Stricken Reality Star's Death
A service will be held this week for reality star Mama June Shannon's oldest daughter, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, who tragically died at 29 following a battle with cancer.
The viewing is set to take place on December 13 from 2 to 3 p.m. with services held promptly after at Williams Funeral Home in Gordon, Georgia, RadarOnline.com has learned.
June's sister, Jo Shannon, revealed Cardwell's services are open to anyone who "would like to come and say goodbye," noting the family only asks for respect "as this is a lot for her girls and us." Cardwell is survived by her two daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee.
As we previously reported, Cardwell was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January of this year. Shannon is the proud mom of four children. In addition to Cardwell, she has daughters Alana AKA Honey Boo Boo, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, and Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon.
June announced Cardwell's death on Sunday, revealing her eldest child passed away in her home "peacefully" the night prior at 11:12 p.m.
"She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months," June shared in her announcement post on social media. Prior to that, the from Not to Hot star thanked fans for their support. "Y'all we r asking for prayers for our family as we are going through this process we really appreciate y'all for all the thoughts and prayers," the WE tv star wrote.
Despite her stage four diagnosis, Cardwell remained strong throughout her health battle, bravely showing fans her hair loss after undergoing her first chemotherapy session.
RadarOnline.com previously learned that she asked fans for wig donations in March, adding a variety of styles to the Amazon wish list.
The mom of two was dealing with numbness in her tongue and insomnia at night during her treatment, with fans praising her positive demeanor throughout.
In the wake of Anna's untimely death, Honey Boo Boo spoke out to honor her sister's memory with a loving message. "Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now. I really don't know what to say as my heart is completely broken," former Toddlers & Tiaras star Alana wrote in her tribute.
"Watching my 29-year-old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn't been easy," she continued. "Anna was a fighter & still is. Lord please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality."