Mel B’s Ex-Husband Shut Down in Demand For $80k From Spice Girls Star in Divorce Battle After Custody Win
Mel B’s ex-husband Stephen Belafonte lost his attempt to have the singer cough up a 5-figure sum to cover his legal fees in their recent divorce battle.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied Stephen’s demand for $80k from Mel to pay his legal fees.
Stephen argued that he racked up a massive bill defending himself against Mel’s "baseless" accusations that he was abusing drugs.
Mel and Stephen were married from 2007 until their divorce was finalized in 2017. They share an 11-year-old daughter named Madison.
As we first reported, this month, the judge presiding over the case ruled the exes’ daughter will continue to live with Stephen in the US.
Madison has lived primarily with Stephen ever since Mel’s work visa expired in 2019 and she moved back to the UK. For the past couple of years, Madison has taken trips to the UK to visit her mother but goes to school in America.
Earlier this year, Stephen asked for permission to move from Los Angeles to Florida with Madison. In response, Mel objected to the move and asked for primary custody.
She told the court she had "serious concerns about Stephen’s ability to care."
Mel argued that Madison would thrive living with her mom and 2 sisters.
“Madison’s sisters, Angel and Phoenix, relocated with me to the U.K. where we live minutes from nearly all of our friends and family. Moving to the U.K. without Madison was devastating for the girls and me. The three girls have always had a very close relationship and enjoy spending time together. Madison would thrive socially, emotionally, and academically if she were permitted to live with me and her sisters in the U.K. during the school year,” she wrote.
“I have serious concerns about Stephen’s ability to care for Madison in a manner consistent with her best interests. Stephen continuously attempts to alienate Madison from her sisters and me,” Mel told the judge.
Mel said her ex left their daughter with a “revolving door of various third parties.” She even demanded he submit to drug testing.
Stephen claimed Mel was the one acting erratic and denied he had any issues with alcohol or drugs. He accused Mel of having a history of making false substance abuse accusations to gain an advantage in the custody case.
He asked the court to deny Mel’s motion for primary custody. In the end, the judge sided with Stephen after Mel failed to present any evidence to back up her claims. He ruled Madison would move to Florida with Stephen.
In addition, at the recent hearing, the judge ruled Stephen would not be awarded his legal fees because he failed to present any evidence for the amount requested.