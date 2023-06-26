Mel B’s Ex-Husband Accuses Spice Girls Star of ‘Feeding False Information’ to His Ex-Client, Using ‘Manipulative Tactics’ in Custody War

Mel B’s ex-husband Stephen Belafonte said the entertainer is using “baseless accusations” about alleged physical abuse and attempting to interfere in his separate court battle with a former client, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to a declaration filed in the exes’ divorce, obtained by RadarOnline.com, Stephen objected to Mel’s recent plea for primary custody of their 11-year-old daughter Madison.

As we first reported, Mel said she has “serious concerns” about Stephen’s ability to care for their daughter. Currently, Madison lives with Stephen in Los Angeles and makes visits to Mel in the UK throughout the year. The Spice Girls star moved back home after her work visa expired in 2019.

Stephen objected to Mel’s request claiming Madison is in good care with him. He asked the judge for permission to move from Los Angeles to Florida. In his declaration, Stephen accused Mel of erratic behavior over the past couple of years. He wrote, “Lastly, Melanie’s continued recycling of baseless accusations regarding financial, physical, and mental abuse — none of which hold any substantiation — is deeply concerning.”

Stephen said Mel even interfered in his “separate legal dispute with” his former client, singer Malu Trevejo. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Mula sued her ex-manager Stephen. In the suit, she said Stephen signed her to an unfair deal and even committed alleged fraud.

She claimed Stephen lent her $400k through a friend but charged her $150k in interest. The suit accused Stephen of fraud, conversion, conspiracy, theft, misappropriation and breach of fiduciary duty and other claims. Stephen denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

In his new declaration, filed in his custody war, Stephen said Mel is “feeding” his ex-client false information about him. He added, “Melanie’s attempt to use the allegations from this separate matter to echo her unproven accusations is not only misleading but detracts from the real focus — Madison’s wellbeing. An allegation is not a conviction and treating these yet-to-be proven claims as fact is a grave misrepresentation.” The parties are set to face off in June.