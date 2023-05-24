Mel B’s Private Emails Used as Evidence in Custody War, Spice Girls Star Accuses Ex-husband of ‘Unreasonable Demands’ That Left ‘Everyone in Tears’

As we first reported, Mel and Stephen are currently fighting over where Madison will live. Currently, the child lives with Stephen in Los Angeles. He has most of the custody and Madison makes trips to visit Mel in the UK throughout the year.

Mel B’ s emails to her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte have been released as evidence in their nasty custody war over their 11-year-old daughter Madison , RadarOnline.com has learned.

Stephen recently asked the court for permission to move to Florida. He said there were better work opportunities in Miami. He argued the move would allow for shorter flights for Madison when she visits Mel.

In response, Mel demanded Madison move to the UK to live with her instead. She said she had “serious concerns” about Stephen’s ability to parent. In addition, she questioned whether he was drinking excessively and demanded he submit to random drug tests.

Mel said she was initially granted primary custody of Madison. However, she had to move overseas after her work visa expired in the summer of 2019.