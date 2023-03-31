Mama June's Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Reveals Hair Loss From Chemotherapy
Mama June Shannon's eldest daughter, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, has been bravely battling adrenal carcinoma cancer and is remaining positive in spite of her stage 4 diagnosis.
After undergoing her first chemotherapy session, the 28-year-old Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum revealed the hair loss she has been dealing with behind closed doors, showing chunks of her locks have already started falling out in a series of photos captured on March 30.
RadarOnline.com previously learned that she asked fans for wig donations on Thursday amid her health battle, adding a variety of styles to the Amazon wish list posted on her Instagram bio.
Insiders said the treatment has been far from easy on Anna, giving her difficulty eating due to numbness in her tongue. Plus, she is dealing with insomnia at night.
As we previously learned, Anna's loved ones including her boyfriend, Eldridge, are making sure she has quality care and support after the disease spread to her lungs, kidney, and liver.
The WEtv reality personality first complained of stomach aches before doctors confirmed she was battling the illness after a series of tests.
Since then, family members have stepped in to help with her two kids while she focuses on her health and well-being.
Although June had a strained relationship with her kids amid her sobriety battle, it appears they are now rallying together more than ever for the sake of Anna.
Mama June and her new husband, Justin Shroud, recently exchanged their vows for a second time so their family could attend after they first wed at a Georgia courthouse in March 2022. "All four of my girls walked me down to Justin," she shared.
June said that she is proud of Anna for being so courageous in a statement shared via her Facebook, revealing they are doing whatever is necessary to help out.
"This has been a very emotional road for the family but we are sticking together me n Justin n Josh are doing everything we can do and to b there for Anna Marie Cardwell and Eldridge Toney and the girls through this journey just pray for all of us especially her girls we appreciate y'all so much," the Mama June: Family Crisis star shared.