Dana White Defends UFC Partnership With Bud Light After Dylan Mulvaney Backlash

Far-right figures and conservative politicians called on supporters to boycott Bud Light after the brand sent Mulvaney, a TikTok creator who is also transgender, a personalized beer can, which was featured in one Instagram post by the influencer.

UFC boss Dana White defended the decision to continue partnering with Bud Light despite the far-right backlash against the brand over a brief partnership with Dylan Mulvaney , RadarOnline.com has learned.

The UFC boss said that at this point in his career and life, he was interested in working with sponsors that he's "aligned" with.

Carlson kicked off the interview by asking White about his decision to revive the partnership with Bud Light after working with Modelo.

Carlson interrupted with pure shock, "Wait wait wait... I should be boycotting Bud Light ," to which White emphasized his position once more, "GALLONS of Bud Light."

"If you consider yourself a patriot, you should be drinking gallons of Bud Light ," White told Carlson. "Believe me when I tell you. Gallons of Bud Light."

After he joked that "patriots" should be drinking the beer "right out of the keg," White took a more serious turn as he told Carlson, "They are way more aligned with you than most of these other beer companies are, that I guarantee you."

"Take it from somebody who's in the know, who does business with beer companies," White continued. "You are way more aligned with Bud Light than any other beer company."

White then said that he considered himself "a patriot" but noted he doesn't "go crazy over the whole patriot thing" as he doubled down on his support for Bud Light's parent company, Anheuser-Busch.