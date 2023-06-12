Garth Brooks Faces Backlash From Conservative Fans After Vowing to Sell Bud Light at Nashville Bar

"I know this sounds corny, I want it to be the Chick-fil-A of honky-tonks," The Dance singer told Billboard. "I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another."

Given the noise from conservatives around Bud Light and Mulvaney, Brooks quickly dismissed the possibility of supporting the boycott.

"And yes, we're going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It's not our decision to make. Our thing is this if you [are let] into this house, love one another," Brooks continued. "If you're an a------, there are plenty of other places on Lower Broadway."