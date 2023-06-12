Garth Brooks Faces Backlash From Conservative Fans After Vowing to Sell Bud Light at Nashville Bar
Country music legend Garth Brooks faced backlash from conservative fans after the singer vowed to sell Bud Light at his bar, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Conservative critics first called to boycott Bud Light after the brand partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
Brooks ruffled feathers last week when he said his new Nashville bar, Friends In Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk, would "be a place you feel safe in."
Ironically, Brooks compared his vision of the bar to Chick-fil-A, another major brand that faced backlash from conservatives over their company's diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policy.
"I know this sounds corny, I want it to be the Chick-fil-A of honky-tonks," The Dance singer told Billboard. "I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another."
Given the noise from conservatives around Bud Light and Mulvaney, Brooks quickly dismissed the possibility of supporting the boycott.
"And yes, we're going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It's not our decision to make. Our thing is this if you [are let] into this house, love one another," Brooks continued. "If you're an a------, there are plenty of other places on Lower Broadway."
Brooks appeared to take a shot at other celebrity-owned hot spots that included Kid Rock's Big A-- Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse, which pulled Bud Light from its menu after the Michigan-born singer slammed the brand for supporting Mulvaney.
The country singer's remarks sparked outrage on Twitter.
Critics instructed fans to "stay out of Liberal Garth Brooks nasty watering hole," as they called for Brooks to be given the "Bud Light/Target treatment."
"Will anyone be buying Garth Brooks music or concert tickets in the future? Can’t believe the idiot pandered to the left when his fans are on the right," read one critic's take.
"You can take your 'safe place' with your Bud Light and shove it," read another scathing post, that also claimed the "situation" was a "boycott of the socialist democrats."
"It’s always weird when country singers that come across as down home, conservative, wholesome, go woke," wrote other anti-Bud Light advocate, who appeared to forget Brooks' longstanding support for progressive policies, that was well-documented in his lyrics.