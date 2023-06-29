Dylan Mulvaney Breaks Silence, Blasts Bud Light for Leaving Her to Deal With Backlash Alone
Dylan Mulvaney blasted Bud Light for not publicly standing by her amid the intense backlash over their partnership, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A social media firestorm erupted when the trans social media star teased a March Madness promo and showcased a personalized beer can sent to her to celebrate "365 Days of Girlhood."
After their collaboration stirred up controversy, the sales suffered a staggering dip as Kid Rock and other stars boycotted the brand along with other critics. At the time, the company first responded with a concise explanation of its relationship with social media influencers.
In the months since, BL's parent company, Anheuser-Busch, lost $27 billion in value and several customers have vowed to ditch their longtime favorite ale.
"What transpired from that video was more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined. I should have made this video months ago, but I didn't," Mulvaney said in a video addressing the fiasco and sipping on beer. "And, I was scared and I was scared of more backlash and I felt personally guilty for what transpired."
The TikTok sensation waited for the storm to die down "but surprise, they haven't really," she continued. "And I was waiting for the brand to reach out to me, but they never did. For months now, I've been scared to leave my house. I've been ridiculed in public. I've been followed and I have felt a loneliness I wouldn't wish on anyone."
Mulvaney said it was disappointing to not have the support she would have liked from the brand. The activist also shared that she hid the can to "protect" it, and can't remember where she placed it because she "hid it so well."
"For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse than not hiring a trans person at all because it gives customers permission to be as transphobic and as hateful as they want," she said, noting that staying positive has been her priority. "The hate doesn't end with me. It has serious and grave consequences for the rest of our community."
Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth previously addressed the uproar on April 14, explaining, "We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer."
Bud Light's VP Alissa Heinerscheid had also detailed her vision for the brand strategy, saying she wanted to update the "fratty" and "out of touch" branding with "inclusivity" prior to the controversy.
RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned from insiders that Mulvaney is now hoping to use the backlash she endured to propel her Broadway career.