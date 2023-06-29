Dylan Mulvaney Breaks Silence, Blasts Bud Light for Leaving Her to Deal With Backlash Alone

"What transpired from that video was more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined. I should have made this video months ago, but I didn't," Mulvaney said in a video addressing the fiasco and sipping on beer. "And, I was scared and I was scared of more backlash and I felt personally guilty for what transpired."

The TikTok sensation waited for the storm to die down "but surprise, they haven't really," she continued. "And I was waiting for the brand to reach out to me, but they never did. For months now, I've been scared to leave my house. I've been ridiculed in public. I've been followed and I have felt a loneliness I wouldn't wish on anyone."

Mulvaney said it was disappointing to not have the support she would have liked from the brand. The activist also shared that she hid the can to "protect" it, and can't remember where she placed it because she "hid it so well."