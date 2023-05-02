Trans TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Hopes Bud Light Backlash Propels Broadway Career: Source
All publicity is good — at least, that's what Dylan Mulvaney hopes. The lightning rod trans influencer, 26, is raising a glass after making Kid Rock and others foam at the mouth over her strategic alliance with Bud Light — with sources snitching she'd much prefer a sip of champagne than a stein of suds anyway, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Dylan is a lady who likes the finer things in life, like champagne and caviar," pipped a pal. "She isn't the type of girl who chows down on chicken wings and beer."
The insider shared that she's hoping the uproar of her partnership with Bud Light takes her career from TikTok to the stage.
"She's loving the attention and hopes it gets her a return to Broadway as a leading lady," said the friend.
Meanwhile, Bud Light is just hoping it will rebound from a 21 percent sales slump!
As RadarOnline.com reported, two of the Anheuser-Busch InBev executives who gave the green light on the beer brand's partnership with the transgender social media sensation have been put on leave following the controversy.
Alissa Heinerscheid, vice president of marketing for Bud Light, and her boss, Daniel Blake, Budweiser's group vice president for marketing, took leaves of absence after receiving criticism and death threats when the partnership was unveiled last month.
"Given the circumstances, Alissa has decided to take a leave of absence which we support," a spokesperson for Anheuser-Busch spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal in an email. "Daniel has also decided to take a leave of absence."
Bud Light's conservative drinkers were outraged by the partnership. Kid Rock led the charge, firing an automatic rifle at cases of Bud Light and declaring, “F--- Bud Light, and f--- Anheuser-Busch.”
Dylan later addressed the backlash.
“I’ve been offline for a few weeks and a lot has been said about me, some of which is so far from my truth that I was hearing my name and I didn’t even know who they were talking about sometimes,” she told her followers last week. “It’s a very dissociative feeling. And it was so loud that I didn’t feel part of the conversation, so I decided to take the back seat and just let them tucker themselves out.”
“But I’ve always tried to love everyone, you know, even the people who make it really, really hard,” Dylan continued. “And I think it’s okay to be frustrated with someone or confused, but what I’m struggling to understand is the need to dehumanize and to be cruel.”
“I just, I don’t think that’s right,” she stated. “Dehumanization has never fixed anything in history, ever.”
Meanwhile, Bud Light is expected to "spend heavily" on marketing in light of the drama after its right-winged loyalists threatened to boycott the brand.