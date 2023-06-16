Whistleblower Alleges Dylan Mulvaney Fiasco Was a 'Strategic Destruction of Bud Light'

An Anheuser-Busch whistleblower alleged that the Dylan Mulvaney marketing fiasco was "planned" as part of a "strategic destruction of Bud Light," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Mulvaney gained attention on TikTok by sharing her gender transition journey through her "days of girlhood" series.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Bud Light faced backlash from conservatives in April after Mulvaney was sent a personalized beer can commemorating her 365th day of girlhood. While the can was only sent to Mulvaney, right-wing critics called for a boycott of the brand.