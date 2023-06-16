Your tip
Whistleblower Alleges Dylan Mulvaney Fiasco Was a 'Strategic Destruction of Bud Light'

budlight whistleblower
Jun. 16 2023, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

An Anheuser-Busch whistleblower alleged that the Dylan Mulvaney marketing fiasco was "planned" as part of a "strategic destruction of Bud Light," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Mulvaney gained attention on TikTok by sharing her gender transition journey through her "days of girlhood" series.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Bud Light faced backlash from conservatives in April after Mulvaney was sent a personalized beer can commemorating her 365th day of girlhood. While the can was only sent to Mulvaney, right-wing critics called for a boycott of the brand.

tedcruz
Two months since the initial backlash, Bud Light still faced consumer scrutiny — and apparently internal strife, too.

While Anheuser-Busch issued a statement claiming Bud Light "never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people," the whistleblower saw the situation in a far different light. The former employee believed the marketing scandal was intentional.

mulvaney budlight
The whistleblower pointed to Anheuser-Busch employees allegedly being "shocked" by the marketing decision as she recalled employees voicing concern.

"[Employees] expressed the fact that they were shocked. ‘Why would they do this? What were they thinking?’ Especially now," the whistleblower told OutKick's Tomi Lahren. "This is the worst; it’s like the worst time yet, the best timing yet if a company were trying to change the way it operates from a corporate level. And that’s just my opinion."

The former employee added, "Many of us are talking about that like they planned it in a way … like a strategic destruction of Bud Light."

Dylan Mulvaney
untitled design
Bud Light sales took a hit amid the Mulvaney controversy.

While public figures like Garth Brooks, who was popular among more conservative crowds, hit back at critics and voiced public support for Bud Light, the whistleblower alleged that "nobody’s happy."

The ex-staffer claimed "everybody" saw the move as a "very bad idea" prior to the drop in sales.

budlight whistleblower
The whistleblower alleged that the so-called "strategic destruction" was carried out so that InBev, which acquired Anheuser-Busch, had reason to enact layoffs and scale back employee benefits.

"Bud Light has been failing for many years. We’ve talked about that for many years. The numbers of just, you know, little by little deteriorated," the former employee continued. "And it feels like they said, ‘Let’s put this nail in the coffin."

"Now we have a lot of layoffs, a lot of loss in production. It would be easy for them to restructure, let’s say, pay or contracts," the whistleblower added. "It’s too obvious that they wouldn’t just mistakenly do this and not expect these repercussions. Anybody could tell you what was going to happen."

