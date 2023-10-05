Drew Barrymore's Head Writers Won't Return to 'The Drew Barrymore Show' Following WGA Strike Controversy: Report
At least three writers for The Drew Barrymore Show declined to return to the gig following last month’s WGA strike controversy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come weeks after Drew Barrymore came under fire for filming her daytime talk show amid the writers’ strike, three The Drew Barrymore Show writers declined to return when the program starts up again on October 16.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, the three writers – Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon, and Liz Koe – opted not to return when the fourth season of Barrymore’s show returns later this month.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, White, Kinon, and Koe criticized Barrymore’s initial decision to film The Drew Barrymore Show before the writers’ strike ended last month.
“It is a bummer to hear that the show is going back because it sends a message that union writers are not valuable,” White said on September 11, which was the show’s first day back in production.
“I understand that everybody has to do what they feel is best for them,” Kinon added at the time. “For me and the WGA writers on the show, it’s important for us to stick with our union. We deserve a fair contract, so we are here today outside.”
Barrymore initially defended her decision to film The Drew Barrymore Show amid the writers’ strike on September 10.
“I own this choice,” Barrymore said in a controversial social media post. “We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind.”
“We launched live in a global pandemic,” she continued. “Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real-time.”
The actress-turned-talk show host later reversed course and apologized for the initial decision to return.
She also halted production until the WGA strike ended, which officially came on September 27.
“I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over,” Barrymore said on September 17.
“I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today,” she added.
Meanwhile, SAG-AFTRA – which, unlike the WGA, is still on strike – clarified that The Drew Barrymore Show’s initial return to production did not violate SAG-AFTRA rules.
“The Drew Barrymore Show is produced under the Network Television Code, which is a separate contract and is not struck,” a spokesperson for the guild said amid last month’s controversy. “It is permissible work and Drew’s role as host does not violate the current strike rules.”
According to the Hollywood Reporter, White, Kinon, and Koe declined to comment on the reports that they will not be returning to The Drew Barrymore Show when it once again returns on October 16.