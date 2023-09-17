Drew Barrymore WILL NOT Be Returning to Her Talk Show Until the Writer Strike is Over
Charlie's Angels actress Drew Barrymore has reportedly decided not to bring her talk show back until the writer strike is resolved, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Early Sunday morning, September 17, the 48-year-old Scream actress took to her Instagram to share the update, which read, "I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show's premiere until the strike is over."
"I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today," she continued. "We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon."
The comments on her post were mixed, with some telling the actress that she "Listened, learned and lamented," while others commented that it was "too late" and that "the damage was already done."
"It was a pretty baffling misstep," one of the top comments read. "But I'm happy that you were able to come to a different decision. We shouldn't be defined by the mistakes we make, but how we move forward from them."
- 'You Are So Disappointing': Drew Barrymore Trashed Over Tearful Video Explaining Her Decision to Cross the WGA Picket Line
- 'I Want to Marry Her': Drew Barrymore's Alleged Stalker Arrested AGAIN Over Emma Watson Infatuation After Bursting Into NYFW Dressing Room
- 'Drew Barrymore Show' Rep Admits Two Audience Members Wearing WGA Pins Were Kicked Out Over 'Heightened Security Concerns' Due to Backlash Against Actress
Barrymore faced intense backlash over the initial decision to return to her daytime talk show without the writing staff involved with the program.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on Friday, September 15, she posted a tearful video apologizing to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA members for undermining their strike but said that she stood by her decision to return to air at the time while adding, "There are so many reasons why this is so complex."
"This is bigger than just me," Barrymore said in the video before clarifying, "There are other peoples' jobs on the line."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Barrymore isn't the only talk show host that was facing backlash over crossing picket lines. HBO's Bill Maher announced earlier this month that he would be returning to Real Time sans any section of the show that requires a writing staff, such as the monologue, desk piece, and "New Rules" segments.
Maher took to X, formally known as Twitter, where he announced, "It has been five months, and it is time to bring people back to work."
Despite sympathizing with the writers' concerns, Maher explained that other staff members were being financially affected by the strike.