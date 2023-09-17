Drew Barrymore WILL NOT Be Returning to Her Talk Show Until the Writer Strike is Over

Early Sunday morning, September 17, the 48-year-old Scream actress took to her Instagram to share the update, which read, "I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show's premiere until the strike is over."

"I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today," she continued. "We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon."