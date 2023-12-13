Bill Clinton Allegedly Criticized Wife Hillary's 2016 Presidential Run — Claimed Her Campaign 'Could Not Sell P---- on a Troop Train'
Bill Clinton allegedly criticized his wife Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign after she lost the election to Donald Trump in 2016, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come as Hillary prepares to hit the campaign trail to support President Joe Biden's 2024 re-election bid, a new book by journalist Ryan Grim detailed Bill’s alleged remarks regarding his wife’s failed run for president eight years ago.
According to Grim’s bombshell new book, The Squad: AOC and the Hope of a Political Revolution, the 42nd president complained that his wife’s 2016 campaign focused too heavily on “identity politics” and attacks against independent rival Bernie Sanders.
Bill also allegedly acknowledged that his wife’s 2016 campaign “could not sell p---- on a troop train.”
“To the extent that the campaign tactic moved the needle at all, it likely pushed moderate voters paying only marginal attention to the campaign towards Sanders, who spoke like a normal person while Clinton began ascending into what her ally James Carville would later call ‘faculty lounge speak,’” Grim wrote in the new tome.
“Former President Bill Clinton, surveying the landscape and the ham-handed efforts at identity politics was bereft, lamenting to a longtime friend in the fall of 2016 that Hillary’s campaign ‘could not sell p—y on a troop train,’” the journalist continued.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hillary ultimately beat Sanders in the 2016 Democratic primary before losing to Trump during the general election.
While the failed presidential candidate admitted that she did not run a “perfect campaign,” she later blamed her 2016 defeat on “misogyny,” alleged Russian interference, and then-FBI Director James Comey.
“I was on the way to winning until a combination of Jim Comey’s letter on October 28 and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me but got scared off,” she said in May 2017.
“If the election were on October 27, I would be your president,” Hillary added at the time.
- 'She's So Evil': Hillary Clinton Attacked by Fox News Host for Comparing Donald Trump to Hitler During Israel-Hamas War
- Hillary Clinton Fights Heckler Over President Joe Biden's 'Idiotic' and 'War-mongering' Israel-Hamas Speech: 'Sit Down!'
- 'Brainwashed': Donald Trump Claims Hillary Clinton is 'Brainwashing' Voters to Support Joe Biden in New 2024 Campaign Ad
Hillary also suggested that misogyny played a significant role in her failure to win the 2016 presidential election against Trump.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“Yes, I do think it played a role,” the former first lady and secretary of state said when asked about the possibility. “[Misogyny] is very much a part of the landscape politically, socially and economically.”
Meanwhile, Hillary recently came under fire for a series of controversial remarks regarding ex-President Trump.
She compared the embattled 45th president to Adolf Hitler and suggested that Trump’s supporters be “formally deprogrammed.”
“You know, because at some point, you know, maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members,” Hillary said during a CNN interview in October. “But something needs to happen.”