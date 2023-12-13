Joey Fatone and Lance Bass Rock Star-Studded Holiday Party With Performance of NSYNC Hits
NSYNC boy banders Joey Fatone and Lance Bass made spirits bright with a live performance of their greatest hits at the Bilt Rewards' 2023 Winter Holiday House Party in New York on Tuesday night.
RadarOnline.com has learned the duo surprised attendees by singing "Bye, Bye, Bye," "Tearin' Up My Heart," as well as the festive "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays," during which they threw stuffed trolls into the crowd from the Trolls movie.
More than 350 guests attended the seasonal shindig hosted by founder and CEO Ankur Jain in the Big Apple. Even the Bravolebrities embraced the theme, with Dorinda Medley taking the stage to sing along to "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."
Medley's fellow housewife Countess Luann also made an appearance, both having raced downtown after the premiere party for their Legacy show to join the fun.
During the soiree, Medley caught up with RHONY newbie Erin Lichy as well as Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs.
Decor at the star-studded affair included a brightly-lit tree and wreaths hanging from the walls in addition to a projector which flashed holiday-inspired images.
The mini NSYNC reunion came shortly after Fatone and Bass reconnected with their bandmates Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick at the U.S. premiere of Trolls Band Together in Los Angeles.
Timberlake famously voiced Branch in 2016's Trolls and 2020's Trolls World Tour.
Fatone, Bass, Chasez and Krikpatrick lent their voices for members of the band, Kismet, in the 2023 flick Trolls Band Together.
"So proud to celebrate the new @trolls movie and album with the crew. Gotta say this is my favorite so far 🙏🏻 Has been good to be back with my boys," Timberlake captioned an Instagram post including their group photo and one of himself with wife Jessica Biel.
As for whether any new music is on the horizon, Bass told PEOPLE there is always a chance. "It's just one of those things," he shared. "You know, everybody has to get that time to get in there to get into the studio. I mean, it took us a minute to do the Troll song. Everybody has their own lives now. A lot of people are married, have kids."
He continued, "We want to do it but it's getting it all together."