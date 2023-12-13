Joey Fatone and Lance Bass Rock Star-Studded Holiday Party With Performance of NSYNC Hits

More than 350 guests attended the seasonal shindig hosted by founder and CEO Ankur Jain in the Big Apple. Even the Bravolebrities embraced the theme, with Dorinda Medley taking the stage to sing along to "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."

Medley's fellow housewife Countess Luann also made an appearance, both having raced downtown after the premiere party for their Legacy show to join the fun.

During the soiree, Medley caught up with RHONY newbie Erin Lichy as well as Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs.