Lisa Hochstein’s Ex-Husband Lenny Accuses ‘RHOM’ Star of Making Threats to ‘Ruin Him,’ Pleads for Protective Order

Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein’s ex-husband Lenny demanded the court order the reality star to cease making “false statements” about him and his fiancé Katharina Nahlik. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lenny filed an emergency motion asking for a hearing to discuss a potential protective order against Lisa.

Lenny filed for divorce from Lisa in May 2022. She claimed she was “blindsided” by the decision. The couple has been in and out of court for months fighting over support and other matters. Earlier this month, Lenny sued his ex-wife for defamation after she accused him of domestic violence.

Lisa posted a photo of a bruise on her arm with the caption, “Didn’t want to have to share this. But I’m left with no choice. I’m being threatened and harassed through the court system and through ‘others’ by Lenny and it needs to stop.” She added, “This was almost 2 weeks old from last season. You may have caught this bruise on the episode when I opened up to the women on the show about the divorce.”

Lenny denied the accusations. He told Page Six, “She attacks me every chance she gets and I have put up with every single lie but when she accused me of being physically abusive I had enough. I am against any form of violence especially against women.” Regarding the bruise, he said Lisa fell while yelling at him and caused the injury.

“It came about because [Lisa] as usual was yelling at and berating [Lenny] when he came home from work, as she did almost daily telling him how he never does anything right, so [Lenny] attempted to walk away and started walking up the stairs and [Lisa] walked in front of [him] going backwards up the stairs so she could continue yelling in [his] face and [she] lost her balance and fell on a stair,” the lawsuit read. Lenny demanded in excess of $50k in damages. Lisa has yet to respond to the lawsuit in court.

In his newly filed motion, Lenny argued that a protective order was necessary after learning Lisa made threats against him through a third party. He said Lisa told the mutual friend that Lenny needed to drop the defamation lawsuit otherwise she was “going to go public with other things that will be very bad for him and are going to ruin him. It is going to ruin his business and he’s going to go to jail.” Lenny claimed Lisa has and continues to, “systematically and continuously make false statements and threats about and against LH’s fiancé, Katharina Nahlik (“KN”) as well.”

His lawyer said, “These false statements and threats posted by [Lisa] must also be stopped as [Lisa] continuously encourages the public through her social media to harass, threaten and cause harm to [Lenny].”

Lenny said he understood Lisa had the right to free speech but said she did not have the right to defame him. The plastic surgeon’s lawyer said Lenny, “has sat back for well over two years since separation from [Lisa] and then subsequent divorce proceedings without defending himself against [Lisa’s] lies that she disseminates to the public through her social media and TV show. However, [Lenny] has now decided to draw the line in the sand of his sitting back and taking this abusive conduct without defending himself through this defamation suit.”

Lenny said it is clear Lisa “is willing to lie and make false statements publicly as outlined in the defamation lawsuit to try and ruin LH’s career and try to get [Lenny] to go to jail.” His lawyer argued, “So clearly whatever lies and statements [Lisa] plans on disseminating are false and solely being made to cause harm to [Lenny] and ensure [Lenny] does not get a fair trial by tainting the public which is the jury pool this case must be heard before.”

Lenny said his ex-wife should not be allowed to “disseminate false statements and lies and be able to pursue her retaliatory conduct and vengeance against [him] and taint the jury pool for this case.” He argued the only way to prevent Lisa from “doing so is through a protective order preventing her from making any comments to the public, press, media, social media, internet, and using any and all other forms of communication solely to try to “destroy LH his career, his life, etc.” and taint the jury pool for this case.” A judge has yet to rule.