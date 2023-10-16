Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey Floated Idea of Running With Mitt Romney to Block Trump From Being President in 2020

oprah winfrey mitt romney bid idea
Source: MEGA

A new book revealed Oprah approached Mitt Romney on 2020 White House bid.

By:

Oct. 16 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Senator Mitt Romney revealed that media mogul Oprah Winfrey floated the idea of running on the same ticket as the senator in the 2020 election — to block Trump from being reelected, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The shocking proposal was included in a transcript of author McKay Coppins' latest work, Romney: A Reckoning.

Article continues below advertisement
oprah winfrey mitt romney bid idea
Source: MEGA

The author's book is based of hours of interviews with the Republican senator.

The book is based on hours of in-depth interviews with the Utah senator, who was defeated by the Democrat incumbent Barack Obama in the 2012 presidential election.

According to a snippet of the book reported by Axios, an insider who's familiar with the author's manuscript, Coppins details a conversation with Romney in which the senator recalled Oprah approaching him with the ticket idea "to save the country."

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Article continues below advertisement
oprah winfrey mitt romney bid idea
Source: MEGA

Oprah thought the unifying ticket would 'save the country' from incumbent Donald Trump.

Coppins' book claimed that Oprah, who endorsed high-profile Democrat candidates in the past, allegedly felt that the Republican lawmaker teaming up with her on the ticket would be a sign of unity, as they could join forces to defeat 2020 incumbent candidate Donald Trump, who ultimately lost the election to Obama's vice president, Joe Biden.

A source familiar with the book said that Romney told the author he dismissed Oprah's idea "believing that such a campaign would inadvertently help Trump."

MORE ON:
Oprah Winfrey
Article continues below advertisement
oprah winfrey mitt romney bid idea
Source: MEGA

Romney turned down Oprah's idea 8 years after he lost the presidential election in 2012.

A source close to Oprah's camp also commented on the proposal to the outlet.

The outlet reported that an insider close familiar with "Oprah's thinking" said that the billionaire was never "serious" about the idea, although other insiders who were also close to Oprah felt she would consider running for office.

The report came after Romney announced last month that he would not seek reelection. In his announcement, Romney noted the need for the next generation of lawmakers to hold office rather than an aging career politician like himself.

Article continues below advertisement
oprah winfrey mitt romney bid idea
Source: MEGA

Insiders close to Oprah denied that she was 'serious' about running with Romney.

Romney's shocking choice came at a time of bipartisan criticism towards aging politicians after concerning incidents from late Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein and Republican Senator Mitch McConnell.

Prior to Feinstein's death at age 90 in late September, Democrats were furious at the glass ceiling-breaking lawmaker after she was absent from Capitol Hill for six weeks while she recovered from shingles at home in California. Upon the senators return to Washington D.C., she appeared confused, which raised questions on her cognitive abilities.

McConnell, 81, also faced backlash after suffering a series of concerning freezing spells, two of which were caught on camera. Though the 81-year-old was cleared to return to work, critics also raised doubts on his ability to effectively lead.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.