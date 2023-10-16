Oprah Winfrey Floated Idea of Running With Mitt Romney to Block Trump From Being President in 2020

The book is based on hours of in-depth interviews with the Utah senator, who was defeated by the Democrat incumbent Barack Obama in the 2012 presidential election.

According to a snippet of the book reported by Axios, an insider who's familiar with the author's manuscript, Coppins details a conversation with Romney in which the senator recalled Oprah approaching him with the ticket idea "to save the country."

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.