Oprah Winfrey Floated Idea of Running With Mitt Romney to Block Trump From Being President in 2020
Senator Mitt Romney revealed that media mogul Oprah Winfrey floated the idea of running on the same ticket as the senator in the 2020 election — to block Trump from being reelected, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking proposal was included in a transcript of author McKay Coppins' latest work, Romney: A Reckoning.
The book is based on hours of in-depth interviews with the Utah senator, who was defeated by the Democrat incumbent Barack Obama in the 2012 presidential election.
According to a snippet of the book reported by Axios, an insider who's familiar with the author's manuscript, Coppins details a conversation with Romney in which the senator recalled Oprah approaching him with the ticket idea "to save the country."
Coppins' book claimed that Oprah, who endorsed high-profile Democrat candidates in the past, allegedly felt that the Republican lawmaker teaming up with her on the ticket would be a sign of unity, as they could join forces to defeat 2020 incumbent candidate Donald Trump, who ultimately lost the election to Obama's vice president, Joe Biden.
A source familiar with the book said that Romney told the author he dismissed Oprah's idea "believing that such a campaign would inadvertently help Trump."
A source close to Oprah's camp also commented on the proposal to the outlet.
The outlet reported that an insider close familiar with "Oprah's thinking" said that the billionaire was never "serious" about the idea, although other insiders who were also close to Oprah felt she would consider running for office.
The report came after Romney announced last month that he would not seek reelection. In his announcement, Romney noted the need for the next generation of lawmakers to hold office rather than an aging career politician like himself.
Romney's shocking choice came at a time of bipartisan criticism towards aging politicians after concerning incidents from late Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein and Republican Senator Mitch McConnell.
Prior to Feinstein's death at age 90 in late September, Democrats were furious at the glass ceiling-breaking lawmaker after she was absent from Capitol Hill for six weeks while she recovered from shingles at home in California. Upon the senators return to Washington D.C., she appeared confused, which raised questions on her cognitive abilities.
McConnell, 81, also faced backlash after suffering a series of concerning freezing spells, two of which were caught on camera. Though the 81-year-old was cleared to return to work, critics also raised doubts on his ability to effectively lead.