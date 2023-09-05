'YOU Give The Money': Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Dragged After Asking Fans for Maui Wildfire Donations
Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are being slammed after asking their fans to donate in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Hollywood pair — whose net worth is a combined $2.8 billion — gave $10 million to jumpstart the People’s Fund of Maui, but when they asked their fans to give donations, the pleas didn't go over well.
"It takes a village and I’m so proud to be a part of the village bringing aid to the Maui residents affected by the wildfires with @peoplesfundofmaui," Winfrey, 69, wrote on Tuesday. "From the 10,000 people who have personally donated to the organizations who have been helping since day one to the community leaders who offered their insights to the friends calling me saying they too want to support, we thank you."
Revealing that thousands of those affected have already signed up for assistance, the legendary talk show host said they are working overtime to "verify them and get the money delivered."
While Winfrey has had boots on the ground during the emergency, she insisted that "everyone is welcome to support however they can."
The billionaire's message was not well received by her fans, who immediately bombarded her post with backlash.
"Billionaire asking for money from the poor, what a joke,” one person commented. "You have billions. You could donate $100 million and still be as wealthy as before donating. YOU give the money," shared a second.
"This is the most out of touch thing ive ever seen in my life. SELL YOUR LAND TO THE PPL OF MAUI," instructed another. As this outlet reported, Winfrey purchased 870 acres in Kula for a whopping $6.6 million before the wildfires blasted through Maui. Her property was not lost in the blazes.
Days ago, The Rock also faced criticism after teaming up with Winfrey for donations.
"@Oprah and I are honored to announce the People’s Fund of Maui, a fund putting money directly in the pockets of those who were affected by the recent wildfires," the actor shared last week. "We are honored to start this campaign with $10 million dollars and ask for your help in donating to those who have lost their homes. We thank you in advance for your contribution," The Rock continued, adding, "every adult resident who lives in the affected area and was displaced by the wildfires in Lahaina and Kula is eligible to receive $1200 per month to help them through this period of recovery."
- Insensitive? Oprah Film Crew Turned Away From Maui Wildfire Shelter — As Jason Momoa Blasts Tourists
- Oprah Winfrey Hands Out Supplies to Maui Wildfire Victims, Says Island's Devastation is 'Overwhelming' as Death Toll Hits 55
- Fire Watch: Oprah Winfrey's Newly Purchased 870 Acres in Maui Near Raging Hawaii Wildfires
Followers quickly mocked him over his request.
"We were so concerned with what was happening, so we ask the broke people to give money. Rather than us donating ourselves that’s what I heard," someone replied. "Are you, the super wealthy, donating or just asking the general public to when none of us can even afford groceries ourselves?" shared a second naysayer.
This wasn't the only thing Winfrey's been slammed for in the wildfire aftermath.
She and her camera crew were reportedly turned away when they tried to enter a wildfire shelter set up for residents affected by the disaster. In the end, Winfrey was given access without cameras, the County of Maui said in a statement.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Out of respect for those who have come to seek safety and shelter at emergency shelters, our policy remains that no media are given access,” the statement read. “We welcome Oprah to continue to uplift our community’s spirit and give her aloha to victims of the tragic disaster and appreciate her understanding of our policy of no camera crews or reporters in our emergency shelters. Mahalo."