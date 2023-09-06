'They Just Don't Want to Tell Us': Mitch McConnell Covering Up Larger Health Issue After Freezing Incidents, Radio Host Charlamagne tha God Claims
After suffering a second bizarre freezing episode, Senator Mitch McConnell has been accused of covering up a larger health issue by radio DJ Charlamagne tha God, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Despite being cleared for work by the attending physician of the U.S. Congress, Charlamagne claimed McConnell, 81, and the GOP weren't telling the American people the whole truth.
On Wednesday's edition of The Breakfast Club with Charlamagne with co-hosts Tezlyn Figaro and DJ Envy, the trio discussed a letter released by McConnell's office on his freezing incidents.
"There is no evidence that you have a seizure disorder or that you experienced a stroke, TIA or movement disorder such as Parkinson’s disease," the letter read.
After reading the brief statement, Charlamagne argued, "Well, what is it then?"
"I think he keeps seeing the Grim Reaper," the radio host joked. "He keeps seeing that brother from the Crossroads video, the brother in the trench coat, shades, and the hat. I think Mitch keeps seeing that brother in his peripheral vision. That’s what’s scaring him."
While Charlamagne joked initially, the conversation took a more serious turn when potential causes, like dehydration, were stewed over by the co-hosts.
"There was a lot of possible — doctors kind of making it up as they go, but they say maybe it was possible dehydration," Figaro said. "He did have a concussion at one point in time. And so they’re saying, you know, maybe that’s it, but then they still can’t connect the dots between, you know, getting dizzy and being dehydrated from just literally freezing."
The 81-year-old senator suffered a concussion in March after a fall. The physician noted in his clearance letter that dehydration could be a potential factor causing the bizarre episodes.
Charlamagne continued to speculate what McConnell and his Republican colleagues were hiding as he noted it wasn't the first incident for McConnell.
"It’s not the first time," The Breakfast Club host continued. "If this was one time you could write it off like that. But this is the second time, I guess the GOP is basically saying if he dies, he dies. You know what I mean? Like keep riding this horse until you can’t ride this horse no more."
McConnell claimed that he merely felt "dizzy" when cameras captured his tense, glossy-eyed stare at two separate press events.
"Let’s be for real. They know what it is," Charlamagne argued. "They just don’t want to tell us what it is."
As McConnell's recent episodes, as well as health challenges faced by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, raised questions on aging lawmakers' ability to effectively hold office, Charlamagne chalked up the lack of transparency to a desire to retain power as long as possible.
"They 81-years-old and they gonna squeeze that juice till there’s no more juice left, that’s all."