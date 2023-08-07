'Retire!': Protestors Scream at 81-year-old Mitch McConnell to Step Down as Health Concerns Grow
Mitch McConnell was berated by a team of protestors who demanded the 81-year-old politician “retire” after his recent health scare, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Over the weekend, McConnell spoke to a crowd in his home state at the “Fancy Farm Picnic” event. Videos from the event show the crowd booing him as he took the podium.
Other clips showed McConnell being told to “retire” and that he “lost the Senate.”
“My friends, I’ll be honest, it’s not hard for Republicans to look good these days,” McConnell said ignoring the protestors.
McConnell could barely be heard on stage as the protestors continued to chant “retire” over and over.
The calls for McConnell to retire have grown after his incident during a press conference last month.
As we previously reported, McConnell was speaking to a group of reporters when he suddenly froze and stopped speaking. The politician was escorted away by other GOP members.
"Hey Mitch, anything else you want to say? Or should we just go back to your office? Do you want to say anything else to the press?" GOP Sen. John Barrasso was heard asking McConnell.
Later, a McConnell aide said the senator had "felt lightheaded and stepped away for a moment.”
Earlier this year, McConnell was discharged from the hospital after suffering a concussion. He had suffered a traumatic brain injury and a minor rib fracture after falling at a dinner event in D.C.
McConnell said while out he stayed "in frequent touch with my Senate colleagues and my staff.”
McConnell has been a senator since 1985 and broke the record to become the longest-serving Senate leader when the 118th Congress was seated in January.
Last week, The New York Times reported that the minority leader’s health has caused his close pals in the senate to talk about a possible succession.
Others have tried to shut down the suggestion, Senator Mitt Romney said he spoke to McConnell who was “fine.”
“He will continue to lead the party,” Romney said. “I don’t anticipate any change.”