Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Mitch McConnell

'Retire!': Protestors Scream at 81-year-old Mitch McConnell to Step Down as Health Concerns Grow

mitch mcconnell boo protestors retire
Source: MEGA
By:

Aug. 7 2023, Published 10:18 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Mitch McConnell was berated by a team of protestors who demanded the 81-year-old politician “retire” after his recent health scare, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Over the weekend, McConnell spoke to a crowd in his home state at the “Fancy Farm Picnic” event. Videos from the event show the crowd booing him as he took the podium.

Article continues below advertisement
mitch mcconnell boo protestors retire
Source: MEGA

Other clips showed McConnell being told to “retire” and that he “lost the Senate.”

“My friends, I’ll be honest, it’s not hard for Republicans to look good these days,” McConnell said ignoring the protestors.

Article continues below advertisement
mitch mcconnell boo protestors retire
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

McConnell could barely be heard on stage as the protestors continued to chant “retire” over and over.

The calls for McConnell to retire have grown after his incident during a press conference last month.

As we previously reported, McConnell was speaking to a group of reporters when he suddenly froze and stopped speaking. The politician was escorted away by other GOP members.

mitch mcconnell boo protestors retire
Source: TWITTER

McConnell freezing up during a press conference last month

Article continues below advertisement

"Hey Mitch, anything else you want to say? Or should we just go back to your office? Do you want to say anything else to the press?" GOP Sen. John Barrasso was heard asking McConnell.

Later, a McConnell aide said the senator had "felt lightheaded and stepped away for a moment.”

MORE ON:
Mitch McConnell

Earlier this year, McConnell was discharged from the hospital after suffering a concussion. He had suffered a traumatic brain injury and a minor rib fracture after falling at a dinner event in D.C.

McConnell said while out he stayed "in frequent touch with my Senate colleagues and my staff.”

Article continues below advertisement
mitch mcconnell boo protestors retire
Source: MEGA

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

McConnell has been a senator since 1985 and broke the record to become the longest-serving Senate leader when the 118th Congress was seated in January.

Last week, The New York Times reported that the minority leader’s health has caused his close pals in the senate to talk about a possible succession.

mitch mcconnell boo protestors retire
Source: MEGA

Others have tried to shut down the suggestion, Senator Mitt Romney said he spoke to McConnell who was “fine.”

“He will continue to lead the party,” Romney said. “I don’t anticipate any change.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.