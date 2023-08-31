'Not Fit for Office': Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Mitch McConnell After 81-year-old Senator Suffers Second Mysterious Episode in Weeks
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed Mitch McConnell and said the senator is “not fit for office” after he suffered another mysterious health episode this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
Greene’s scathing remarks against McConnell came on Wednesday after the 81-year-old Senate Minority Leader appeared to freeze for more than 30 seconds while answering questions in his home state of Kentucky.
According to Greene, McConnell’s recent health episodes should disqualify the senator from continuing to hold office.
The MAGA congresswoman also targeted President Joe Biden, 80, Senator Dianne Feinstein, 90, and Senator John Fetterman, 54.
“Severe aging health issues and/or mental health incompetence in our nation’s leaders MUST be addressed,” Greene tweeted on X on Wednesday. “Biden, McConnell, Feinstein, and Fetterman are examples of people who are not fit for office and it’s time to be serious about it.”
The Georgia congresswoman also attacked the family members of the politicians she mentioned for “enabling and allowing their loved ones to remain in office.”
“These politician’s staff and family members should be ashamed of themselves by enabling and allowing their loved ones to remain in office all to hold power,” she wrote.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, McConnell faced calls to resign on Wednesday after he suffered a mysterious and concerning episode during an event in Covington, Kentucky.
According to a video of the startling incident, McConnell was asked about his potential plans to run for re-election in 2026.
Although McConnell initially appeared unable to hear the reporter’s question, he then froze and stopped speaking for more than 30 seconds while a nearby aide approached the podium to check on him.
“All right, I’m sorry, you all,” the aide said as McConnell stood frozen and seemingly disoriented. “We’re going to need a minute.”
Meanwhile, President Biden, Senator Feinstein, and Senator Fetterman have also faced concerns regarding their age and mental competence in recent months.
President Biden, who announced his 2024 reelection bid in April, would be 82 if he wins next year’s election. He would be 86 when his potential second term ends in 2029.
Senator Feinstein faced calls to resign after she missed 60 Senate votes this year while she was hospitalized for shingles.
The 90-year-old Democratic senator caused further concerns when she refused to retire until 2024 despite her apparent health problems.
Senator Fetterman of Pennsylvania, who suffered a stroke in May 2022 and continues to recover, caused concerns in February when he checked himself into a hospital for clinical depression.
"John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself," Fetterman’s chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, said at the time.