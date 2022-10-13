Senate Candidate John Fetterman Once Again REFUSES To Release Post-Stroke Medical Records Ahead Of November's Election

“I would say that if there was anything that changed, or whatever, I absolutely would have updated that, other than the progress that I have made is evident,” the 53-year-old lieutenant governor-turned-Senate candidate answered when pressed about his medical records during a Q&A session on Wednesday.

“I certainly would not have been able to sit in front of you back in May or in June or July,” Fetterman continued. “I think the ultimate kinds of transparency is to be in front of thousands of people on a stage not using a teleprompter.”