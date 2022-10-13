Senate Candidate John Fetterman Once Again REFUSES To Release Post-Stroke Medical Records Ahead Of November's Election
Senate candidate John Fetterman has once again refused to release his medical records ahead of the midterm elections in November, RadarOnline.com has learned.
This is the third time Fetterman has refused to release his medical records after he suffered a stroke in May just a few days before he won Pennsylvania’s Democratic primary for Senate.
“I would say that if there was anything that changed, or whatever, I absolutely would have updated that, other than the progress that I have made is evident,” the 53-year-old lieutenant governor-turned-Senate candidate answered when pressed about his medical records during a Q&A session on Wednesday.
“I certainly would not have been able to sit in front of you back in May or in June or July,” Fetterman continued. “I think the ultimate kinds of transparency is to be in front of thousands of people on a stage not using a teleprompter.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Fetterman sat for an interview with NBC News’ Sasha Burns on Tuesday.
Although Fetterman did not use a teleprompter for his interview with NBC, Burns later revealed the Senate candidate needed a monitor with closed captioning to help him comprehend her questions.
“We had a monitor set up so that he could read my questions,” Burns explained, “because he still has lingering auditory processing issues as a result of the stroke, which means he has a hard time understanding what he’s hearing.”
“Now, once he reads the question, he’s able to understand,” she added. “You’ll hear he also has some problems, some challenges with speech.”
When pressed about the closed captioning monitor Fetterman needed during his interview with NBC, the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor explained it helps him fully comprehend “the very kind of specific questions” he is being asked.
“I've always been very honest about saying I need captioning,” he said during Wednesday’s Q&A.
“I'm doing captioning with all of you right now,” Fetterman continued. “Because I know that you're speaking and sometimes I will hear it, but if I'm asked for a very specific kind of question, I need to know exactly what that is.”
Dr. Mehmet Oz, Fetterman’s Senate election rival, has targeted the Democrat’s stroke and his subsequent recovery to challenge whether or not Fetterman is fit to serve the state of Pennsylvania should he be elected in November.
Dr. Oz has also targeted Fetterman for only appearing for one debate so far this campaign season, although the two candidates are scheduled to have a debate on October 25 – a debate Fetterman has vowed to attend.
Fetterman’s cardiologist, Dr. Ramesh Chandra, has also since signed off on the candidate’s ability to campaign and potential serve in the Senate, stating that “if he takes his medications, eats healthy, and exercises, he'll be fine.”
“If he does what I've told him, and I do believe he is taking his recovery and his health very seriously at this time, he should be able to campaign and serve in the U.S. Senate without a problem,” Fetterman’s doctor added.