Anthony Anderson Makes Final Move To Settle Divorce, Turns Over Finances After 7-Month Battle With Estranged Wife
Anthony Anderson is one step closer to being officially divorced. RadarOnline.com has discovered the Black-ish star has turned over all of his finances to his estranged wife, Alvina Stewart Anderson, signifying the once-happy pair are close to settling their 7-month divorce battle.
In court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Anthony, 52, informed the court he's handed over his entire asset list — including his income and expenses — which is the final step before submitting a divorce settlement.
The documents were filed by Anthony's high-powered divorce attorney Laura Wasser in Los Angeles Superior Court on September 21. Wasser also represents Kim Kardashian in her divorce from Kanye West.
Alvina filed for divorce in March after nearly 23 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. She also made it clear that she wanted him to pay her spousal support and her attorney fees.
While she requested to collect his money, she didn't want to give him any.
Anthony Anderson In Great Spirits At Pre-Oscars Event, Showed No Signs Of Marriage Crumbling On Day His Wife Filed For Divorce
In the documents, Alvina asked the court to block her estranged husband from receiving any support from her. FYI — Anthony's net worth is estimated to be $25 million.
On the day she pulled the plug on their two-decades-long marriage, the actor was spotted out and about, giving no warning signs that his personal life had flipped upside down.
RadarOnline.com spotted Anthony at a pre-Oscars event, hours before Alvina secretly filed for divorce. Interestingly enough, the couple — who met in 1989 at Howard University — has split before.
We can confirm that Alvina also filed for divorce in 2015 but decided to withdraw her petition the following year, giving their marriage another shot.
Given the actor's recent filing, it looks like Anthony and Alvina are both ready to make it official. The soon-to-be divorced exes share two adult kids, Nathan, 22, and Kyra, 26, so child support and custody weren't issues this time around.