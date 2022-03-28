Anthony Anderson In Great Spirits At Pre-Oscars Event, Showed No Signs Of Marriage Crumbling On Day His Wife Filed For Divorce
Anthony Anderson deserves an award because he put on a brave face and happily attended a pre-Oscars event on the same day his wife, Alvina, secretly filed for divorce.
Radar can report the 51-year-old actor appeared in great spirits when he attended the eBay x GBK Luxury Lounge at the Beverly Wilshire on Friday.
Wearing a black striped jacket and matching pants, the Black-ish actor's best accessory was his smile. Anderson appeared content and kind, chatting away with vendors while collecting free goods.
As we reported, Anderson stopped to pose with staffers and graciously took the event swag, which included libido-enhancing sex chocolate, thousands of dollars worth of trips, booze, beauty products, and more.
Looks like he'll have to find another travel partner because Anderson was gifted three separate vacations. Radar is told the actor was handed a $10,000 trip to Turks and Caicos, an $8,600 one to Fiji, and a getaway to the Dominican Republic.
While at the event, he showed absolutely no sign that his personal life was crumbling and stayed true to his commitment by showing up.
According to documents, Anderson's wife pulled the plug on their marriage and she wants spousal support. That's not all. Alvina wants Anderson to pay her attorney fees and is asking the court to block him from receiving any support from her.
FYI — Anderson's net worth is estimated to be $25 million.
The former couple goes way back to their time as students at Howard University. They took their relationship slow, meeting in 1989 and finally walking down the aisle in 1999.
Anderson and his wife have separated before — she's also filed for divorce one other time.
She filed to end their marriage for the first time in 2015 but decided to withdraw her divorce petition the following year. Anderson and Alvina share two children together — Nathan, 22, and Kyra, 26.
The soon-to-be-divorced pair was last seen on the red carpet together in December.