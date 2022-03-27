Viola Davis, Liam Payne & Anthony Anderson Gifted $10,000 Turks & Caicos Vacation Ahead Of Oscars
Stars like Viola Davis, Liam Payne, and Anthony Anderson are headed to Turks and Caicos after the Oscars — but not together. Radar has learned the Academy Award-winning actress, 56, former One Direction singer, 28, and Black-ish star, 51, were gifted a $10,000 trip to paradise.
But that's not all! We're told A-listers who attended the eBay and GBK Brand Bar Pre-Oscar Luxury Lounge at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel over the weekend were given the lavish four-day vacation, and that's not all they walked away with!
GBK is known for being Hollywood's top gifting gurus and they hooked this year's celebrities up with over-the-top trips, high-end watches, designer purses, beauty and hair products, liquor, and even Libido-boosting chocolate.
When it comes to vacations, there's no short of places they have been gifted to go. Besides Turks and Caicos, the biggest names in Hollywood have been blessed with a two-night stay at Raiwasa Private Resort in Fiji, which retails for $8,600.
They will also be whisked away to Casa de Campo Resorts & Villas in the Dominican Republic. The two-night trip comes with an elite room, golf cart, and a $200 gift card to the restaurant or spa. The retail value is $2,5000, making it one of the more affordable vacations on the list.
They'll be beach-ready thanks to Cabo Couture. The vacation-inspired brand gave away trendy bikinis, loungewear, champagne bags, and delicious smelling perfume to all those in attendance.
As for the most expensive presents given to Viola, Liam, Anthony, and more, all had the opportunity to be gifted a $1,850 Oris Big Crown ProPilot watch and a $1,400 NOMOS Glashutte Tangente Duo Manual. They also scored the highly sought-after Bottega Veneta woven tote bag worth a whopping $3,700.
Scroll to read the other amazing items stars walked out of the luxury lounge with!
House of M Beauty hooked nominees up with their iconic saffron-infused miracle serum and anti-aging silk night concentrate. POP Underwear gave away unique printed pajama sets, boxers, and bras, all made with bamboo. Tabs Chocolate caught attention with their sex-enhancing dark dessert and their catchy motto: Break. Bite. Bang.
Of course, no Oscars weekend would be complete without some bling! Thanks to Stephen Silver Fine Jewelers, The Power of B, and Kamaria, the celebs walked away with plenty of jewels for the movie industry's biggest night.
Radar got the pleasure of talking with Kamaria and the women behind the brand are changing people's lives. 10% of the company's proceeds benefit their non-profit Restore Dignity, which supports sexual assault survivors.
For health and wellness, there wasn't a shortage of goodies. RENPHO hooked celebrities up with smart scales and jump ropes, as well eye massagers and a message gun for achy muscles. R-Yolo gave partygoers their sold-out machine washable, hypoallergenic yoga mat.
After all that exercise talk, celebrities might have gotten thirsty — which is perfect because there was plenty of liquid at the party.
NEFT vodka was on hand with their ready-to-drink, sipping liquor. With their shatterproof barrel design, the brand was a crowd favorite. Cardinal Du Four is an Armagnac with a unique story. Served with caviar, the gold medal award-winning booze had endless amounts of their liquor on stash.
The 94th annual Oscars airs live from Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles tonight at 8 PM ET(5 PM PT) on ABC.