Rand Paul Questions Capitol Doctor's ‘Inadequate Explanation’ for Mitch McConnell’s Recent Health Episodes: 'This Looks Like a Seizure'
Senator Rand Paul questioned the Capitol attending physician’s diagnosis of Mitch McConnell’s recent and mysterious health episodes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Attending Physician of the United States Congress Dr. Brian P. Monahan diagnosed McConnell with dehydration, Senator Paul called Dr. Monahan’s explanation “inadequate.”
According to Paul, who is a licensed ophthalmologist, McConnell’s recent health episodes were more similar to “seizures.”
“I think it’s an inadequate explanation to say this is dehydration,” Senator Paul explained on Wednesday, according to Mediaite. “It doesn’t look like dehydration to me. It looks like a focal neurologic event.”
“That doesn’t mean it’s incapacitating, it doesn’t mean he can’t serve,” the GOP senator continued, “but it means that somebody ought to wake up and say: ‘Wow! This looks like a seizure.’”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Senator McConnell, 81, caused concern last week after he froze and struggled to speak during an event in Covington, Kentucky.
Dr. Monahan ran several tests on McConnell following the incident and determined there was “no evidence” the 81-year-old senator suffered a stroke or seizure.
The Capitol attending physician also determined that McConnell does not have Parkinson’s disease.
“My examination of you following your August 30, 2023 episode included several medical evaluations: brain MRI imaging, EEG study, and consultations with several neurologists for a comprehensive neurology assessment,” Dr. Monahan wrote after clearing McConnell to continue working.
“There is no evidence that you have a seizure disorder or that you experienced a stroke TIA or movement disorder such as Parkinson’s disease,” Monahan continued. “There are no changes recommended in treatment protocols as you continue recovery from your March 2023 fall.”
Senator Paul initially questioned Dr. Monahan’s dehydration diagnosis on Tuesday shortly after the Senate doctor released his findings.
“I don't think it's been particularly helpful to have the Senate doctor describing it as dehydration,” Paul said, “which I think even a non-physician seeing that probably isn't really accepting that explanation.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, McConnell’s mysterious health episodes started shortly after the Kentucky senator was hospitalized for a concussion he suffered after falling down during a dinner event in D.C. earlier this year.
McConnell suffered a concussion, a traumatic brain injury, and a minor rib fracture from the fall and was forced to work from home after being discharged from the hospital.
The senator suddenly froze and appeared disoriented during a press conference in Washington, D.C. on July 26.
A similar incident took place last week.
McConnell has since been called to resign as a result of his age and the recent health scares, with members of his own party – such as House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene – demanding the 81-year-old Senate Minority Leader step down from public office.
“Severe aging health issues and/or mental health incompetence in our nation’s leaders MUST be addressed,” Greene tweeted last week. “Biden, McConnell, Feinstein, and Fetterman are examples of people who are not fit for office and it’s time to be serious about it.”