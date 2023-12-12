Tom Cruise Caught Canoodling 36-Year-Old Russian Socialite Whose Ex is a Diamond-Trading Oligarch: Report
Tom Cruise may ditch his bachelor lifestyle after setting his sights on a Russian socialite, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The film star was spotted tearing up the dance floor with the ex-wife of a diamond-trading oligarch at a party in London's Mayfair.
"They were inseparable, clearly a couple," one attendee shared. "He seemed to be besotted with her."
The Top Gun actor was living it up with 36-year-old Elsina Khayrova at the party in Grosvenor Square, arriving together around 9 PM last Saturday, Daily Mail reported.
Khayrova opted for a strapless black dress with a sweetheart plunge and diamanté bow paired with stockings and pumps for the glitzy affair.
"Cruise was very friendly — he kept being asked for pictures and politely declining," the source said. "Eventually, the DJ had to make an announcement in Russian that Mr. Cruise didn't want any photos."
"He spent most the night dancing with Khayrova, but at one point he was just throwing himself around in the middle of a group of women," the guest spilled.
Cruise divorced his third wife, Katie Holmes, more than a decade ago back in 2012, and has not gone public with any new romance. However, some reports claimed he was interested in Shakira and was dating his Mission: Impossible co-star Hayley Atwell.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Cruise for comment.
Khayrova's name may sound familiar as she was the former spouse of Russian tycoon Dmitry Tsvetkov, with whom she had a public divorce.
The socialite, who is the daughter of Russian politician Rinat Khayrov, and Tsetkov were involved in a bitter fight over their assets, including properties, their car, jewelry, and art collections worth millions of pounds.
She made headlines this summer after being scolded by the judge for failing to include her lavish handbag collection worth more than $1 million as they went through proceedings.
As for the blockbuster action star, RadarOnline.com previously learned that Cruise was looking to plant roots outside of Tinseltown.
"Tom's always felt like an outsider in Hollywood," said the source in late 2022. "He's extremely dedicated to his craft and has an old-fashioned work ethic and doesn't have time for the rest."
The tipster said the City of Angels holds a special place in his heart, but also reminds him of his failed unions with Mimi Rogers (1987-1990), Nicole Kidman (1990-2001), and Holmes.
"L.A. was Tom's home base during those marriages and that's where those marriages ended in divorce," the insider added. "So the city conjures up memories he'd rather not dwell on."