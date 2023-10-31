Jada Pinkett Smith 'Totally Fits the Bill' for Single and Seeking Tom Cruise, Insiders Say
Man-eater Jada Pinkett Smith is reportedly looking to latch onto the coattails of another A-list star as her marriage to Will Smith further deteriorates — and insiders claim that she's targeting close friend Tom Cruise, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Red Table Talk hostess, 52, recently gushed about the Top Gun star, 61, in her shocking memoir, Worthy, sparking talk an unlikely new romance could be percolating.
"Jada has always raved about Tom being a true genius as well as one of the finest looking men she ever laid eyes on," a source dished to the National Enquirer. "They have a really strong bond, but the timing's never been right for romance."
"But now that she and Will's split is out in the open and Tom's looking for a new leading lady, it makes a lot of sense."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Jada and Tom first bonded in 2004 when they shot the action flick Collateral, and they've remained tight ever since. In her shocking tell-all, the Matrix actress claims it was Tom, not Will, who gave her the courage to face her fears.
Jada — who stunned fans by revealing how she and Will, 55, have been living apart for seven years — is also a fan of Scientology, the religion boasting Tom as its poster boy.
While Jada insists she doesn't belong to the church, Will's estranged wife embraced Scientology's Basic Study Manual while homeschooling their kids, son Jaden, 25, and daughter Willow, 22.
- Move Over, Will: Jada Pinkett-Smith's Friends Believe She's Looking for 'Another Famous Partner'
- 'No Walking Back': Jada Pinkett-Smith 'Torched Her Marriage' by 'Publicly Humiliating' Will Smith With August Alsina 'Entanglement'
- Jada Pinkett Smith's Pals Frustrated Over Her Two Different 'Narratives' About Marriage to Will, 'Make Up Your F------ Mind'
"Surprisingly single Tom needs to find someone who's supportive of his religion and not intimidated by his success — and Jada totally fits the bill," a source told the outlet.
"They also share a lot of the same interests," the mole added. "They're both huge adrenaline junkies who love driving fast cars and motorcycles and skydiving. And Tom is one of the few people who understand how she has to live her life because of her fame."
Although Jada publicly insists she's not ready to leave her marriage despite revealing she cheated, insiders snitch she's allegedly already on the hunt for another superstar match to cement her Hollywood future.
"Airing all her and Will's secrets was like dropping the final bomb on their already broken union," the source explained. "It's looking like Will is finally going to file for divorce."
Another spy noted that Will has long considered the Mission:Impossible star a friend and would likely be hurt deeply if Jada moves on with Tom.
"He will take it personally because he'll feel that he's losing a friend in Tom," the insider claimed. "It will mess with his head for sure, but Jada never seems to care about that."