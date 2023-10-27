EXPOSED: Jada Pinkett Smith's Brother Demands Spousal Support in Bitter Divorce After Actress Aired Her Own Dirty Laundry With Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith’s brother Caleeb Pinkett has fired back at his estranged wife Patricia’s demand for spousal support. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Caleeb responded to the divorce petition filed by Patricia on October 16.

In her filing, Patricia listed the date of marriage as September 2, 2006. She said the date of separation was February 28, 2020 — meaning the marriage lasted 13 years and 5 months. The couple share an 11-year-old child named Calia. Patricia asked that they share joint legal and physical custody of their kid.

She asked that Caleeb pay her spousal support and he be cut off from any sort of support. Now, in his response, Caleeb agreed on the date of marriage and date of separation. He is also on board with sharing joint custody of their child.

However, Jada’s brother asked that he be awarded spousal support and his ex not be paid a dime. Caleeb also submitted a list of property that he wants the court to confirm as his separate property. The list included all jewelry, personal effects, all items acquired by gift or inheritance, all items acquired prior to the marriage and after the date of separation, and all income earned before and after the date of separation.

The split comes as Jada revealed her own marriage troubles with Will Smith while promoting her memoir, Worthy. Jada told Hoda Kotb that she and Will had been separated for 7 years but had no plans to divorce.

Jada said, “By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be. I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. And I just haven't been able to break that promise.” 'But you still live separately?' Hoda asked. Jada said that was true.

Jada revealed she was shocked when Will called her his “wife” after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, since they were not acting like a couple behind closed doors. Despite her bombshell, Jada claims they are working on repairing their marriage and getting back to being a couple.