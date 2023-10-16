Back On! Jada Pinkett Smith ‘Working Hard’ to Save Marriage to Will Smith After Dropping Bombshells About Relationship to Hawk Memoir
Jada Pinkett Smith has seemingly backtracked from statements she made that her marriage to Will Smith has been over for years — now claiming the two are in a “healing process” to repair their issues, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Monday, Jada, 52, sat down for an interview on Today to promote her new memoir, Worthy. The actress has been making the rounds for the past week chatting about the book.
Last week, a clip of a pre-taped interview with Jada and Today show host Hoda Kotb was released. In the preview, Jada told Hoda that she lived separately from Will despite still being legally married.
Jada said, 'By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be. I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. And I just haven't been able to break that promise.”
'But you still live separately?' Hoda asked. Jada then confirmed that was true. An excerpt of the book revealed that Jada was shocked when Will called her his “wife” after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.
She told Hoda, “First of all, I'm really shocked because mind you, I'm not there. We haven't called each other husband and wife in a long time.”
However, on Monday, Jada appeared for a live in-studio interview where she claimed her marriage was a work in process and not over.
“We are working very hard at bringing our relationship, yes, bringing our relationship back together... back to a marriage again,” she revealed.
“Husband-wife marriage for me, for my healing process. I came into that with very specific ideas, right? Very specific ideas that were blocks,” she added. “To me, just seeing will to who he is. He can't be this perfect idealized husband. 'I have to be able to accept him for the human he is. He accepts me for the human that I am, and we want to love each other there.”
Hoda was shocked by the different answer telling Jada, “Oh! Okay. Well, I didn't know that.”
“That's the point I was trying to tell you,” Jada told Hoda about their first chat. “You totally missed that. That's the whole thing.”
Jada and Will have been married since 1997. For his part, Will responded to Jada’s book in an email to the New York Times. He said, “When you've been with someone for more than half of your life a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties.”