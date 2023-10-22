Tupac Proposal! Will Smith Split! Jada Pinkett-Smith's Most Outlandish Stories in 9 Clicks

The public spotted signs that Jada Pinkett-Smith may have fibbed about her struggles with alopecia.

Jada opened up about her autoimmune disorder in 2018 on Red Table Talk, sharing that she felt terrified when she noticed her hair started falling out.

"It was terrifying when it first started," she said. "You know, I was in the shower one day, and then just handfuls of hair just in my hands. I was like, 'Oh my God, am I going bald?'"

Fans, theorists, and experts gave their two cents over the years, and many accused Jada of faking her disease.

Dr. Gary Linkov, a double board-certified by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery, who also suffers from alopecia, explained the A Different World star's condition in a YouTube video in which he suggested that she might have mistaken or exaggerated the damage caused by the illness.

According to the medical expert who did not treat the actress, the alopecia Jada described on the top of her head looked like a scar she gained from a facelift operation. In his opinion, Jada was only bald because of some degree of traction alopecia caused by her extreme hairstyles and chronic telogen effluvium.