Tupac Proposal! Will Smith Split! Jada Pinkett-Smith's Most Outlandish Stories in 9 Clicks
Did Jada Pinkett-Smith Fib About Having Alopecia?
The public spotted signs that Jada Pinkett-Smith may have fibbed about her struggles with alopecia.
Jada opened up about her autoimmune disorder in 2018 on Red Table Talk, sharing that she felt terrified when she noticed her hair started falling out.
"It was terrifying when it first started," she said. "You know, I was in the shower one day, and then just handfuls of hair just in my hands. I was like, 'Oh my God, am I going bald?'"
Fans, theorists, and experts gave their two cents over the years, and many accused Jada of faking her disease.
Dr. Gary Linkov, a double board-certified by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery, who also suffers from alopecia, explained the A Different World star's condition in a YouTube video in which he suggested that she might have mistaken or exaggerated the damage caused by the illness.
According to the medical expert who did not treat the actress, the alopecia Jada described on the top of her head looked like a scar she gained from a facelift operation. In his opinion, Jada was only bald because of some degree of traction alopecia caused by her extreme hairstyles and chronic telogen effluvium.
Her Will Smith Separation Story Does Not Make Sense
One of her latest revelations involved her husband, Will Smith, with whom she reportedly had been separated for seven years.
Fans questioned her statement as the pair continuously referred to each other as husband and wife before Jada's interview. Even The View co-host Ana Navarro believed that it was part of the Menace II Society actress' plan to promote and sell more copies of her memoir, Worthy.
Maureen Callahan of the Daily Mail shared a similar statement in the recent article she penned for the website.
"And for anyone considering purchasing this book — well, as Jada's mindboggling, contradictory, self-satisfied statements should tell us: Buyer beware. We literally cannot believe a word she says," she wrote.
She Forced Will Smith to Slap Chris Rock
Jada brought back the 2022 Oscars slap before releasing the memoir, as she insisted that she did not cause the incident.
However, viewers accused her of triggering Will to do it by rolling her eyes at Chris Rock's joke about her. A viral TikTok video supported the claim by showing the angle that captured Jada tilting forward and laughing after the slap.
Another video captured Will laughing at Rock's joke, but he immediately walked up to the stage after seeing Jada roll her eyes and show a displeased reaction.
Jada Pinkett-Smith's Claim About Her 'Good Parenting'
For years, Jada painted herself as the perfect parent for her children. Fans supported her when she said she and Will's ultimate goal was to prepare them for the world.
"I don't want to make decisions for you," the matriarch continued. "I want to prepare you as quickly as possible and start to give you as much power over your life as quickly as I can."
However, both Jaden Smith and Willow Smith repeatedly shared the struggles of having Will and Jada as their parents, saying that the spotlight made them feel terrible. Despite the contradicting experiences, the I Am Legend star expressed their gratitude to have them as their father and mother.
She Reportedly Fibbed About Scientology
Leah Remini told The Daily Beast in 2017 that Jada was a member of Scientology, but the talk show host denied the claim in a tweet.
"I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech," she wrote. "But I am not a Scientologist."
Two years later, Scientologist Sam Domingo disclosed to the Daily Mail that she encountered Jada at the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre International in Los Angeles, Calif., as the Set It Off star was a top recruiter for the organization.
She Said Tupac Shakur Proposed to Her
Amid Jada's attempts to promote her memoir, she appeared in the headlines again after claiming that the late hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur proposed to her while he was imprisoned at Rikers Island in 1995. However, a now-viral TikTok video and Shakur's pals slammed the account.
TikTok user Jess in Miami (@jesstheprequeldoesmiami) presented the timeline in a clip saying her "math isn't mathing." She started by mentioning Shakur's conviction in 1995 and sentencing after he was found guilty of raping Ayanna Jackson.
He received a 1.5 to 4.5 years prison sentence, but he only served nine months after Death Row Records mogul Suge Knight bailed him out.
The All Eyez on Me rapper was dating Keisha Morris at the same time as the alleged marriage proposal, raising more questions.
"Tupac already had a girlfriend named Keisha," the creator said. "He proposed to Keisha —her words in a September 2011 interview—he proposed to Keisha before he even went into prison, they were already engaged. They got married in April."
Jess in Miami expressed her disbelief as Jada's story suggested that Shakur proposed to her even when he was engaged to another woman. In addition, she had already met Will months before the alleged proposal and began dating him after his divorce from Sheree Zampino.
Meanwhile, a newly resurfaced video of Shakur's pal TK Kirkland recorded the comedian slamming Jada for making the claim, confirming that the late rap icon was engaged to Kidada Jones at the time of his death.
She Was Accused of Faking Her August Alsina Affair Story
August Alsina first spoke about his entanglement with Jada in his interview with The Breakfast Club's Angela Yee and revealed that Will gave them his blessing. In a June 30, 2022, statement to Page Six, Jada's representative said it was "absolutely not true!"
One month later, she revealed in a Red Table Talk discussion that she had an entanglement with the Make It Home rapper.
"Through that particular journey, I've learned so much about myself and was able to really confront a lot of emotional immaturity, emotional insecurity and I was really able to do some really deep healing," she said of her relationship with Alsina.
She Claimed That Chris Rock Asked Her Out on a Date
In her exclusive interview with People, Jada claimed that Rock once asked her out on a date when reports about her and Will allegedly divorcing emerged.
"And this particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce," she recalled. "So he called me and basically he was like, 'I'd love to take you out.' And I was like, 'What do you mean?' He was like, 'Well, aren't you and Will getting a divorce?' I was like, 'No. Chris, those are just rumors.'"
While the What to Expect When You're Expecting star has yet to respond directly to the claim, a source told Daily Mail that Rock is frustrated after hearing the story.
"Chris hates that she keeps bringing it up and bringing up the other revelations about Chris asking her on a date and all of that," the insider said. "He is a relatively private person and was just getting to a point where people may have started to move on, but now it is back in the limelight, and it's just frustrating that everything is coming back to the forefront."
They added that Chris wanted Jada to keep his name out of her mouth.
Jada Pinkett-Smith 'Lied' About Not Being Pregnant to Secure a 'Matrix' Role
In her 2015 interview on The Howard Stern Show, Jada said she would have lost her The Matrix role long before she started filming if she was 100 percent truthful about her pregnancy. At that time, she hid the fact that she was carrying her daughter, Willow.
"I didn't get Trinity, but they kept me in mind. And they wrote a part for me called Niobe," she explained. "And I'll never forget when they called me in and they were like, Jada, we have this role for you, Niobe, but you're pregnant."
She reportedly told the crew that Willow would be out in October, though her expected delivery was on November 11, 2000. Fortunately, she gave birth to her on October 31, 2000 — just in time for the November filming to begin.