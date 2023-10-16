Jada Pinkett Smith's Claim Tupac Proposed To Her While at Rikers Questioned by TikToker

Jess noted that Tupac only spent his first month at RIkers before he was transferred to Clinton Correctional Facility, which created an extremely narrow window of potential in-person visitation time for the actress.

"She specifically said she went to see him, this was not on the phone," Jess added before she played a clip of Jada discussing visiting Tupac at Rikers on the All The Smoke podcast.

Jess then addressed Tupac's relationship with Keisha Morris, which took place at the same time as the alleged proposal.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.