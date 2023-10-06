'I Didn't Do S---': Tupac Murder Suspect Keffe D Denies Involvement in Bombshell Police Bodycam Video From Arrest

The man allegedly responsible for Tupac Shakur's murder was "thirsty as f---" during his Las Vegas arrest and made sure to tell police how parched he was when they shackled his feet and put him in the back of their squad car, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, Compton Crip gang leader Duane “Keffe D” Davis was arrested and charged with murder last week on Friday, September 29. Law enforcement believes he was the ringleader of the rapper's 1996 fatal shooting.