Tupac Shakur Murder Case: Cops Have Approached Suge Knight to Testify Against Suspect Keefe D, Source Claims

Authorities allegedly approached Death Row Records boss Suge Knight to testify against the man arrested last week in connection to the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur , RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to the Sun , police have spoken to Knight’s family and legal team in the last several months to see if the 58-year-old Death Row Records founder would provide information about Keefe D and the night of Shakur’s murder on September 7, 1996.

"Suge is the best eyewitness in this case, given he stared down the barrel of the gun when Keefe and his nephew pulled up alongside them on that fateful night in Las Vegas,” a legal source told the Sun after Keefe D’s arrest.

"While members of Keefe's crew are all dead, Suge remains the only witness still alive to have got a prime view of the crime,” the insider continued. "It's delicate to have Suge as a witness because of this troubled past and his actions in court over the years, the truth remains he is the one man who could identify Keefe as being in the car at that time.”