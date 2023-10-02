Tupac Shakur Murder Case: Cops Have Approached Suge Knight to Testify Against Suspect Keefe D, Source Claims
Authorities allegedly approached Death Row Records boss Suge Knight to testify against the man arrested last week in connection to the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The latest development comes after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested Compton gangster Keefe D on Friday.
A source familiar with the murder case claimed that the Las Vegas cops approached Knight to testify against the suspected murder accomplice.
According to the Sun, police have spoken to Knight’s family and legal team in the last several months to see if the 58-year-old Death Row Records founder would provide information about Keefe D and the night of Shakur’s murder on September 7, 1996.
"Suge is the best eyewitness in this case, given he stared down the barrel of the gun when Keefe and his nephew pulled up alongside them on that fateful night in Las Vegas,” a legal source told the Sun after Keefe D’s arrest.
"While members of Keefe's crew are all dead, Suge remains the only witness still alive to have got a prime view of the crime,” the insider continued. "It's delicate to have Suge as a witness because of this troubled past and his actions in court over the years, the truth remains he is the one man who could identify Keefe as being in the car at that time.”
"That evidence would be significant and effectively be key corroboration to the DA's case."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Duane Keith "Keefe D" Davis was arrested on Friday in Las Vegas in connection to the 1996 murder of Shakur.
Keefe D was charged with first-degree murder upon his arrest. He regularly boasted that his nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, shot down Shakur after a Mike Tyson boxing match at the MGM Grand in September 1996.
Keefe D is accused of obtaining the gun that was used to kill Shakur. He is also accused of being in the Cadillac when Anderson allegedly opened fire on Shakur and Knight 27 years ago.
“Under Nevada law, you can be charged with a crime whether you are directly involved or whether you are an aider or an abettor,” District Attorney Steve Wilson said over the weekend.
“If you helped somebody commit a crime, you are equally as guilty,” Wilson added.
LVMPD executed a raid on a home linked to Keefe D on July 18. The LVMPD collected several items from the home – including multiple computers, a cell phone, and a hard drive.
Documents later revealed that the police also found a Vibe magazine that featured Tupac, several .40-caliber bullets, two “tubs containing photographs,” and a copy of Keefe D’s 2019 tell-all memoir.
“Keefe wrote COMPTON STREET LEGEND believing he could tell his story without facing charges for being in the car where the gunman unloaded on Tupac,” another source told RadarOnline.com earlier this year.
“Otherwise, why would he do it? He made little money off the book,” the source continued. “It was not worth his while, at all.”