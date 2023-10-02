Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Keffe D 'Openly Mocked' Police Before Arrest: 'Ain't Gonna do S---'

Police believe Keffe D was the mastermind behind the fatal shooting.

As this outlet reported, Compton Crip gang leader Duane “Keffe D” Davis was arrested and charged with murder on Friday. Law enforcement believes he was the ringleader of the 1996 fatal shooting.

The notorious gangster in jail for Tupac Shakur 's murder "openly mocked" police and laughed behind their back, blindly believing they "ain't gonna do s---" before he was taken into custody, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Keefe openly mocked the prospect of justice for many years when he felt that the police were never going to take action against him two decades after the killing he almost went into hyperdrive talking and boasting about his role in the death," a source told The U.S. Sun .

Keffe D boasted he was in the Cadillac with three other passengers when an occupant opened fire on Tupac and Suge Knight , identifying his nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson , as the alleged triggerman in his self-published book, COMPTON STREET LEGEND .

Orlando 'Baby Lane' Anderson shot Tupac dead in a hail of bullets from a Glock, according to his uncle Keffe.

"When people would ask if he had fears of police taking action, Keefe would say 'The police ain't gonna do s---."

"He'd be at parties and events and enjoying the limelight being considered the man who knew the secrets of how Tupac passed," the insider said.

The insider claimed Keffe D tried to organize limo tours of the Sin City strip where he'd take paying customers to the historic intersection and give details about the moments bullets ravished the rapper's vehicle.

The insider alleged it was his big mouth that landed him behind bars.

RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that Keffe D spilled all the details about the night Tupac was gunned down because he believed he could never be charged for his involvement.

It was Keffe D's "foolish attitude" and his "lack of knowledge of the law" that got him into trouble, charged the source.

Keffe D’s self-published tell-all led to the police raid at his home on July 13.

"Las Vegas Metro Police had not taken that much of an interest in the Tupac case for many years because they thought could not find compelling enough evidence to move forward," the source shared.

"But Keefe's own boasts and comments led to him becoming a person of interest for Metro and then detectives discussed with the DA whether those comments could help them seek a prosecution.

"Keefe ignored police who made several efforts to reach out to him.

"Detectives went around to talk to them and he told them 'You ain't got nothing on me' and that's why they have taken this action."